Man About The House star Brian Murphy dies aged 92 – reports

Actor Brian Murphy, best known for starring in sitcoms Man About The House and George And Mildred, has died aged 92, according to reports.

His friend and agent Thomas Bowington told BBC News that Murphy was a “joyful and profoundly good-hearted man” as he paid tribute to his “talent and humanity”.

Murphy came to the public’s attention with ITV’s Man About The House, a popular sitcom that began airing in 1973 and saw the actor play landlord George Roper.

Actor Brian Murphy starred in Man About The House (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

The show featured landlords George and Mildred Roper, played by the late Yootha Joyce, and was considered controversial for the time because it featured two single women living with a man.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the show ended in 1976 Murphy and Joyce starred in the spin-off, George And Mildred, which ran for five series until 1979.

He also starred as Alvin Smedley in Last Of The Summer Wine.

Born on the Isle of Wight, Murphy was a member of the Theatre Workshop, founded by Joan Littlewood, and he was a jobbing actor before appearing in TV shows including The Avengers and Z-Cars.

In 1993, he starred in the first major stage version of The Invisible Man, based on the science fiction classic by HG Wells.

He appeared on a host of other TV shows including comedy series The Catherine Tate Show, Benidorm and This Is Jinsy.

In later years he voiced the character Mr Lovelybuns for the animated series Claude, based on Alex T Smith’s best-selling books.

Murphy was married to Hi-de-Hi! actress Linda Regan, who was quoted by BBC News as saying: “I was lucky to have in my lifetime found my soulmate Brian who I will love forever.”