Man hurt after crash between bus and car

A man has been injured after a crash between a bus and a car in Devon, police have said.

The crash involving a double-decker bus and a car happened at about 07:35 GMT on Burcombe Hill, North Molton, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The male driver of the car, who suffered a serious leg injury, was cut from his vehicle by the fire service and taken to North Devon District Hospital.

A female passenger on the bus had minor facial injuries, the force said.

