Man hurt in one of two shootings that might be related, Fort Worth police say

Authorities are investigating whether two shootings Friday — one that left a man injured — are related, Fort Worth police said.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Maddox around 8:10 p.m. after a report that a man had been shot. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his arm. The wound was not life threatening, they said.

The police department’s Gang and Gun Violence detectives were investigating the incident as they say it might be related to a shooting at 1304 E. Hattie Street around 5:12 p.m. the same day.

The victim’s identity was not released. No arrests have been made.