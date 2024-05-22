Man indicted for AI robocalls made to NH voters
Five indictments have been returned against Steve Kramer, each related to a different alleged victim. He has been charged with bribing, intimidation and suppression.
Five indictments have been returned against Steve Kramer, each related to a different alleged victim. He has been charged with bribing, intimidation and suppression.
Israeli television aired previously withheld footage on Wednesday of five pyjama-clad female army conscripts being seized by Hamas gunmen during the Oct. 7 raid that triggered the Gaza war. The captives' families hoped the footage would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages' release. "I have friends in Palestine," one of the conscripts, 19-year-old Naama Levy, pleads in English.
The 50-year-old was given the maximum fine for an infringement penalty in New Zealand, but the amount caused public outrage.
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton is in critical condition and underwent surgery after he was attacked by another inmate in a Quebec prison on Sunday.The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Pickton was the victim of a "major assault" at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution and has been taken to hospital.Two sources, including one police source, told Radio-Canada that 74-year-old Pickton was between life and death on Tuesday. Prison officials
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of four men and two women were found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday.
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian physicist Anatoly Maslov was convicted of treason and sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony on Tuesday in the latest of several cases against experts working on the science underpinning Russia's development of hypersonic missiles. White-haired Maslov, 77, stood in a glass box in the St Petersburg courtroom and listened attentively without showing emotion, as the judge read the verdict after a trial that was closed to the press. Maslov is one of three scientists from the same Siberian institute, all specialists in hypersonics, who have been arrested since 2022 on treason charges.
Two women who disappeared during a drive between Kansas and Oklahoma amid a contentious custody battle were found dead inside a freezer buried in a cattle pasture leased by one of the five suspects in their killings, according to newly released search warrants.
"In America, don’t ask people how much they paid for this."
Police have wrapped up their on-scene investigation into a deadly boat crash in eastern Ontario over the long weekend as details of the incident emerge. The Ontario Provincial Police's collision reconstruction team is piecing together what happened, spokesman Bill Dickson said Wednesday. Three young adults died and five other people were taken to hospital after a speedboat ended up on top of a fishing boat on Bobs Lake north of Kingston, Ont., shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday. "We can’t speculat
Seeking revenge for his stolen iPhone, Kevin Bui set a house on fire, killing an uninvolved family of five. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former employee sued the city of Minneapolis on Tuesday, alleging ex-police Officer Derek Chauvin hauled her from her minivan and pinned her to the ground with his knee in January 2020, just as he did four months later when he killed George Floyd.
Isaiah Gaymes died after suffering blunt force trauma
A hearing in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case devolved into shouting Wednesday as attorneys battled over an alleged threat made last year to a defense attorney.
Emmy-nominated writer and producer Eric Weinberg has been ordered to stand trial for rape and sexual assault by a Los Angeles judge.
MONTREAL — Montreal police said Wednesday that a "personal conflict" was at the heart of a massive brawl that ended in the stabbing death of three young people, including a 15-year-old boy.
John Banuelos is the first Jan. 6 defendant charged with firing a gun during the riot.
LONDON (AP) — A man accused of assisting Hong Kong authorities gather intelligence in the United Kingdom who was found dead in a park over the weekend had attempted suicide after he was charged, a prosecutor said.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was very curious that the United States appeared ready to use sanctions against the International Criminal Court whose prosecutor requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defence chief and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes. ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement issued after more than seven months of war in Gaza that he had reasonable grounds to believe the five men "bear criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. U.S. President Joe Biden called the legal step "outrageous", while Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it could jeopardize negotiations on a hostage deal and ceasefire.
A Greek judge dismissed charges against nine Egyptian men accused of causing a shipwreck that killed hundreds of migrants last year and sent shockwaves through the European Union’s border protection and asylum operations, after a prosecutor told the court Greece lacked jurisdiction. More than 500 people are believed to have gone down with the fishing trawler, which had been traveling from Libya to Italy. Following the sinking, 104 people were rescued — mostly migrants from Syria, Pakistan and Egypt — and 82 bodies were recovered. (AP video by Petros Giannakouris and Derek Gatopoulos)
A Calgary police officer who fatally shot a man after he was attacked while working undercover became emotional in court on Tuesday as he testified at a fatality inquiry."I was in a fight for my life," Const. Ray Davies told the judge.Davies killed Yacin Osman, 27, on April 9, 2018 after Osman attacked him with a knife, not knowing his victim was an undercover officer. Davies' testimony was a rare chance to hear from an officer involved in a fatal shooting. Davies spent an hour in the witness bo
WARNING: this story contains distressing details.A gang leader at the centre of the murder of Tiki Laverdiere is staying in prison.Soaring Eagle Whitstone had appealed her first-degree murder conviction in the death of the 25-year-old from Edmonton in 2019.Whitstone had tried to minimize her role in the North Battleford murder, which saw nine others also convicted of offences that ranged from first-degree murder to kidnapping."The evidence of the conduct engaged in by Soaring Eagle — including h