Man indicted after allegedly stealing $40,000 in electronics from Miami University
Two female prison staff have admitted having a relationship with the same inmate at the same time in a prison love triangle.
Footage shows the man, Deobra Redden, launch himself over Judge Mary Kay Holthus' desk and attack her in the Nevada courtroom.
The mother has been charged with capital murder, police say
A stubborn Florida deputy saved the victim’s life, officials say.
Israeli police are documenting cases of rape and sexual violence during the Hamas attack on Israel. One man recounts what he saw.
Their names are mentioned in legal records despite having ‘no association’ with Epstein ‘whatsoever’
Christopher Worrell cut off an ankle monitor and went on the lam for six weeks. When he was finally found, he faked a drug overdose, authorities said.
The 16-year-old’s World of Warcraft account was active in the man’s home, the sheriff’s office said.
Seven people were convicted in what is believed to be the largest prosecution of its kind in Scotland.
A man wanted the victims killed in Florida over a $60,000 debt, feds say.
An amicus brief from the group American Oversight argues persuasively that the former president's immunity claim doesn't qualify for immediate appeal.
DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of punching a flight attendant later kicked a police officer in the groin and spit on officers who were removing him from the plane in Texas, according to a newly released report by an FBI agent. Keith Edward Fagiana faces charges of interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to make his first federal court appearance Monday in Amarillo, Texas. Fagiana was a passenger on an American Airlines flight Wednesday fr
The children watched their mother collapse to the ground after being shot, authorities say.
Warning: This story contains some details of sexual exploitation Jennifer Beaudry has been waiting years for Aaron Benneweis to face consequences for his criminal actions. Today she's another step closer to justice. Benneweis was a coach and athletic director at a private Christian school in Saskatoon formerly called Christian Centre Academy. The school is now known as Legacy Christian Academy. Beaudry was a student and athlete at the school. She said Benneweis began making eyes at her in 2008,
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating several break-ins that took place last month, including a break-in that occurred on Christmas day. Police say three break-ins took place on the same day at a food bank, curling rink and funeral home in Wadena.Burglars also broke into a church in the town of Moffat. Indian Head RCMP say while they received the report of the Moffat break-in on Dec. 25, they believe the burglary occurred between the afternoon of Dec. 24 and evening of Dec. 25. Police determined t
The 44-year-old woman’s brother and mother were also shot, police said.
The couple denied these allegations following a recent lawsuit.
Court cameras capture the moment a defendant leaps to attack a judge in Nevada's Clark County
A member of the Proud Boys who disappeared after being convicted for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. Christopher Worrell, 52, was convicted last year of seven counts related to his conduct during the riot, including assaulting Capitol Police officers with pepper spray and…
EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton say they have charged three people after a toddler ingested street drugs and died in September. They say a friend of the boy's mother was taking care of him and took him for a walk near their home when she noticed he was in medical distress. Police say the mother and her friend took the 23-month-old boy to a nearby clinic, where a staff member saw he was not responsive and immediately called 911. They say he was then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounce