Man indicted on murder charges in death of pregnant Ossipee woman and her unborn child

Yukon RCMP say a "complex investigation" led to two search warrants executed in Dawson City on March 6, and those searches led to the largest seizure of what they believe to be cocaine in the territory's history.At a news conference in Whitehorse this week, RCMP Chief Supt. Scott Sheppard said the investigation started after what they dubbed Project Monterey, which concluded in June 2022. That earlier investigation led to the arrest of Taylor Duke and the seizure of weapons and drugs outside of