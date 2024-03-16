Man indicted on murder charges in death of pregnant Ossipee woman and her unborn child
The Attorney General's Office told News 9 this is the first time the state has charged someone with murder in the connection with the death of a fetus.
Genise Carter was allegedly beaten, kidnapped and killed, police say, adding that she frantically sought the help of bystanders, who did not intervene
Sunny Isles Beach police officers were seen on video drawing their guns.
Chip Somodevilla/GettyDonald Trump’s upcoming Stormy Daniels trial could be delayed by a month after federal investigators turned up 100,000 new documents relevant to the case.“The people do not oppose a brief adjournment of up to 30 days to permit sufficient time for the defendant to review the [U.S. Attorney’s Office] productions,” Manhattan prosecutors wrote to the judge in a court filing on Thursday.The last-minute surprise throws a wrench into the prosecution's plans to put Trump on trial f
Toronto police have identified a woman killed early Thursday in a Scarborough townhouse.Julia MacIsaac, 42, of Toronto, was found with "obvious signs of trauma" in the home in the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Kingston Road, police said in a news release on Friday.Officers went to the townhouse complex after a man called 911 to report he had hurt someone inside the residence. When they arrived, the man was outside waiting for them, police have said.MacIsaac was pronounced dead at the sc
Investigators have identified the members of a family found dead inside a Brampton home destroyed last week by a fire police say was suspicious.Rajiv Warikoo, 51, Shilpa Kotha, 47, and their daughter Mahek Warikoo, 16, all lived at the residence in the area of Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive prior to the blaze, Peel Regional Police said in a news release Friday.Toronto police confirmed to CBC Toronto that Rajiv Warikoo was a member of the force's auxiliary program, their volunteer officer program
Drones, K9 officers and more than 20 deputies searched for the 8-year-old, Wisconsin officials said.
The children involved were 7 and 8 years old, according to reports.
A judge described the actions of a former Moncton-area teacher as 'quite disturbing' while sentencing him on a series of sex crimes committed in 2022.Stephen Riley Blackwood, 38, was sentenced Thursday on a charge of assault, two charges of voyeurism, three of violating conditions and eight counts of sexual interference. Sexual interference is a charge of touching a person under 16 for a sexual purpose. The charges relate to incidents in the Moncton area, Fredericton and Amherst, N.S., spanning
A large haul of stolen Lego and plush toys recovered at a home in Richmond, B.C., represents far more than child's play, RCMP say. The recovered items — including toys and clothing valued at over $150,000 — illuminate what police describe as the "dark corners of the retail theft sector."A 46-year-old man from Richmond has been arrested in connection with the seizure of over 1,000 stolen items and released on conditions, RCMP said Thursday in a release. The detachment's property crime unit began
An investigation is ongoing into the death of the female passenger, who was found unresponsive in her cabin on the ship
After hitting the man, the driver was “seen drinking alcohol and flipping officers off,” prosecutors said.
Young and tech-savvy victims are trapped and then forced into running illegal operations online.
Police say the armed standoff in southeast Calgary that started on Thursday when shots were fired at officers trying to execute a search warrant is "no longer a threat to public safety."The situation "escalated" around 8:30 p.m. local time Friday, according to police — forcing members of the Calgary tactical unit and RCMP emergency response team to discharge their weapons.Police say one man was killed."The actions of one individual, with a history of weapons offences, put our community and our o
OTTAWA — The 19-year-old charged with killing six people in an Ottawa suburb last week is being held in protective custody, his lawyer said Thursday. Febrio De-Zoysa was arrested March 6 and is charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. "I can comment that he's in protective custody. He's doing OK," his lawyer, Ewan Lyttle, told reporters after a brief court appearance that took place by phone. De-Zoysa's matter was adjourned until March 28 to give Lyttle t
Yukon RCMP say a "complex investigation" led to two search warrants executed in Dawson City on March 6, and those searches led to the largest seizure of what they believe to be cocaine in the territory's history.At a news conference in Whitehorse this week, RCMP Chief Supt. Scott Sheppard said the investigation started after what they dubbed Project Monterey, which concluded in June 2022. That earlier investigation led to the arrest of Taylor Duke and the seizure of weapons and drugs outside of
Several alleged gang members have been arrested in a northern Alberta community that remains under a state of local emergency that was declared in the face of rising violent crime and addictions issues.During an operation in Wabasca-Desmarais earlier this month, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's (ALERT) integrated gang enforcement team arrested four men who are believed to be members of street gang A$AP.ALERT Insp. Angela Kemp said Thursday that the team received a request to help with add
ATLANTA (AP) — A special prosecutor who had a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally withdrew Friday from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump after a judge ruled he had to leave or Willis couldn't continue to pursue the charges. Attorney Nathan Wade's resignation allows Willis to remain on the most sprawling of four criminal cases against the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election. But the long-term damage
While Harmony’s remains have never been found, Adam Montgomery was found guilty of beating his 5-year-old daughter to death in December 2019
California sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a teenager with autism who was holding a gardening tool over the weekend, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and a family attorney said.
The Kentucky woman’s skeletal remains were found in Connecticut, police said.