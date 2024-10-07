Man injured after explosion at Southern California home; blast cause unknown

An explosion at a home in Long Beach, California has left one person injured, officials say.

The blast occurred Monday shortly after 11 a.m. local time and practically destroyed an accessory dwelling unit or ADU, Long Beach Fire Captain Jake Heflin confirmed.

A man in his late 30s sustained injuries from the explosion and was taken to a local hospital, according to Heflin. The status of his condition is unknown.

The cause the accident remains under investigation, Heflin said.

"There's a lot of reports from neighbors. We've told them to please let the fire investigators know anything that they observed or heard or smelled, and that's actually what our investigators are doing right now," Heflin said.

Report: Blast related to a gas leak

A fire official initially said the explosion was likely related to a gas leak caused by an appliance on the property but warned that information was not confirmed, according to the Long Beach Post.

The first call officials received regarding the fire claimed the blast happened after someone turned on a dryer, the Post reported.

SoCal Edison spokesman David Eisenhauer said more than 1,900 power outages in the area were reported following the explosion, according to the Post.

