Man injured in large outbuilding fire

A man has been injured at the scene of a large outbuilding fire, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire service were called at 13:24 BST to Montford Bridge, near Shrewsbury.

Crews from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Minsterley are currently at the scene.

Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatus while using one main jet and a hose reel jet. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

