Man injured in Newtownabbey shooting was off-duty police officer

A man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Northern Ireland was an off-duty police officer, the PSNI has said.

Police remain at the scene of the shooting in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey at around 9.30pm on Monday.

The PSNI said it does not believe the incident is related to terrorism.

One man has been arrested.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “Police remain at the scene of a shooting incident in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey, which was reported at around 9.30pm last night, Monday 6 January.

“I can confirm that the injured man was an off-duty police officer who was taken to hospital and is currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My thoughts are with him, his family and we will offer every support to them while he recovers.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do not believe this is a terrorism-related incident.”

The officer added: “A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he remains in police custody at this time.

“We will continue to liaise with other key stakeholders including the Police Federation.

“As our investigation progresses I would appeal to anyone with any information, who was in the area around the time of the shooting, or with doorbell or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1699 06/01/25.”

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has been informed of the incident.