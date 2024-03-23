Man injured in nightclub stabbing

Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed in the leg at a nightclub.

Staffordshire Police said the victim, aged in his 20s, was injured at Atik Nightclub in Tamworth at about 01:40 GMT on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Three men, aged 18, 19 and 20, all from Birmingham, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remain in police custody.

Detectives have appealed for information.

