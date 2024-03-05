Man injured in suspected machete attack in Limavady

A man has been stabbed in a suspected machete attack in Limavady, County Londonderry.

The police said they received a report of an altercation involving three men - one believed to be armed with a machete - in the Donald's Way area of the town shortly before 13:45 GMT on Monday.

One man suffered stab wounds to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment, the police have said.

The police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.