Man jailed for beating girlfriend to death

Huseyin Kalyoncu will spend a minimum of 19 years in prison before he is considered for release [Kent Police]

A man from Kent has been jailed for life after murdering his girlfriend by beating her to death in an argument.

Huseyin Kalyoncu, aged 34, from Edenbridge, was arrested on 5 May after he knocked Sonia Parker unconscious at their home in Styles Close.

During a trial, the court heard how Ms Parker, 51, died from a combination of catastrophic injuries to her head and torso from being repeatedly struck.

Kalyoncu was sentenced to life in prison at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday. He will serve a minimum of 19 years before he is considered for parole.

After the attack, paramedics attempted to revive Ms Parker, but she was pronounced deceased shortly after.

Kalyoncu was arrested and later charged with murder, which he denied. He later admitted to manslaughter but was found guilty of murder at trial.

Police said Ms Parker suffered 69 marks to her body, internal bruising, damage to her liver and spleen, five fractured back bones and 19 fractures to her ribs and chest.

The pathologist determined some of the injuries predated her death by weeks.

Speaking after the sentencing on Wednesday, Det Supt Kathleen Way, said: "Kalyoncu killed the woman he allegedly loved.

"In denying his part in the murder of Ms Parker, Kalyoncu has subsequently forced the victim's family and friends to relive their loss over and over again during the court trial.

"His inability to control his temper and abhorrent behaviour means he will now serve a minimum of 19 years' imprisonment before he will even be considered for parole.

"I hope his lengthy custodial sentence provides Sonia's family and friends with some comfort."

