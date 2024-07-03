Man jailed for carrying replica sword from Legend of Zelda video game in public

A man has been jailed for brandishing a replica of a sword from the Nintendo game The Legend of Zelda on the streets of a Midlands market town, which he said was a “fidget toy” to keep his hands busy.

Anthony Bray, 48, of Nuneaton, was sentenced to four months in prison after being found in possession of a bladed article in public.

The article in question was a replica of the “master sword” from The Legend of Zelda series which had a total blade length of six inches, Warwickshire police said.

The blade was inside a sheath and could be released from the sheath with the press of a button.

On 8 June, officers were made aware via CCTV of a man, Bray, walking down Queens Road, Nuneaton, with the sword in his hand. Bray approached officers with the blade visible, at which point he was arrested.

He said that the sword was a “fidget toy” bought online to keep his hands busy.

Sgt Spellman of the patrol investigations unit said: “We take a zero tolerance [approach] to bladed articles in public, and Bray has fallen afoul of this.

“It is possible to find fidget toys that aren’t six-inch blades. It is possible not to walk down the street holding them out in front of you. With a bit more self-awareness, Bray could have avoided contact with us completely.”

Police said Bray admitted that the sword could be perceived as threatening if someone else had seen it, but he insisted in interviews he would not have used it as a weapon.

He was sentenced at Leamington Spa magistrates court on 28 June. In addition to the four months in prison, he was required to pay a victim surcharge of £154.