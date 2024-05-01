Man jailed after deliberately driving into theatre

A man has been jailed after deliberately driving a car into a theatre.

Richard Kelly, 47, was sentenced to 12 months in prison after being charged with dangerous driving following the crash in Darlington on 7 March.

Appearing at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, Kelly, of Bourne Court, Darlington, was also banned from driving for 16 months.

Durham Constabulary said his behaviour was "utterly reckless" and it was "sheer luck" nobody else was injured.

Kelly was captured on CCTV driving at high speed down Park Place, passing straight through a T-junction in the town before crashing through metal barriers outside Darlington Hippodrome. He narrowly missed other vehicles and pedestrians.

Police said Kelly was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to hospital suffering from broken ribs.

He admitted the charge of dangerous driving, claiming he deliberately drove at the building after pressing the accelerator instead of the brake, police said.

Det Insp David Bailey described Kelly's behaviour as "utterly reckless".

"He drove at excessive speeds and straight across a busy junction without any thought for other road users or pedestrians," he said.

“I am pleased he has admitted his guilt and can reflect on the consequences of his careless behaviour while he is behind bars.”

