Man jailed for killing 'love rival' at fuel station

A man has been jailed for life after he repeatedly stabbed a suspected love rival at a petrol station.

Mohammed Duraab Khan, 26, died after being attacked at the Texaco garage in Meadow Lane, Nottingham, on 31 January.

Haseeb Majid, of Wilford Crescent in The Meadows, was found guilty of murder by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court earlier this month.

on Thursday, he was handed a life term and must serve a minimum of 25 years.

In a statement following sentencing, Mr Khan's family said: "Duraab was a remarkable young man whose life, though tragically cut short, was filled with love, laughter, and an unyielding dedication to his family and friends."

A trial heard there was “bad blood” between the Mr Khan and the defendant stemming from Mr Khan’s family friendship with Majid’s ex-girlfriend.

Jurors were shown CCTV footage where Majid spotted Mr Khan as a passenger in another car, did a U-turn, parked near the petrol station where the car was refuelling and attacked him.

Mr Khan was stabbed 15 times in 13 seconds with a knife believed to be 12 inches (30cm) long.

A post-mortem examination found a wound in his back could have been fatal on its own, with a pathologist finding he probably died from blood loss.

When Majid was arrested he claimed to have been receiving threatening phone calls and had acted in self-defence.

