Man jailed for life after raping and killing NHS worker Natalie Shotter in London park

A man who raped and killed an NHS worker in an attack on a park bench has been jailed for life.

Warning: This article contains details readers may find distressing

Mohamed Iidow, 35, repeatedly sexually assaulted Natalie Shotter, 37, while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.

The Old Bailey heard the mother-of-three died of a heart attack caused by Iidow raping her "again and again".

He claimed the sexual activity was consensual but was found guilty of rape and manslaughter in October after a trial.

He was jailed for life on Friday and will serve a minimum term of 10 years and eight months in prison.

The jury wasn't told he had a previous conviction for sexual activity by seeking to groom young people online.

Ms Shotter was found dead by a passer-by in the park in the early morning of 17 July 2021.

Prosecutors said she was lying down, showing "no clear movement" for around half an hour before Iidow approached her "nonchalantly".

CCTV footage showed she was "deeply unconscious" during the attack as Iidow moved her body around in different positions as he raped her.

He then drove back to his home in Hounslow, west London, via a Shell garage where he stopped to buy cat food and mouthwash, the court heard.

Ms Shotter's mother, NHS cardiology practitioner Dr Cas Shotter Weetman, paid tribute to her daughter after what she described as an "absolutely unbearable" trial.

She said she was a "beautiful soul" and the "kindest girl" who would help others, as well as a "great mum" to her three children aged five to 19.

"She had so much to give, so much more to give," her mother added.

