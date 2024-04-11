Man jailed for raping woman he met at bus stop

Belay forced his victim to "relieve the horrific ordeal" through a trial [Merseyside Police]

A woman who was raped by a man she met at a bus stop told a court her life has been "wrecked forever".

Alex Belay, 26, of no fixed abode, approached his victim as they waited for a bus in Litherland, Sefton on 27 June 2022.

Belay then held the woman against her will, threatened her with a knife and raped her at a nearby flat.

He was found guilty at a trial at Liverpool Crown Court on 7 March and sentenced to 12 years in prison at the same court on Thursday.

The woman, in her 40s, said in a statement that she will "never be the same again" following the ordeal.

She told the court she now feels "vulnerable" whenever she leaves the house.

The woman said she had been "a jolly person", but now felt "numb".

"I hate my life, I hate me, I feel so dirty and just have no self-respect," she told the court.

"What happened to me has truly wrecked my life forever, and I know that I will never get over this, I will never be the same again.

"I don’t recognise myself any more.

"I am scared that I will never again be the woman that I remember being before this happened to me."

Merseyside Police said the woman was forced to "relive the horrific ordeal through a trial, but thankfully the jury saw through [Belay's] lies".

Det Con Barry Woodbridge, who led the investigation, praised the victim's bravery for reporting what happened to her.

He said the verdict showed that violence against women and girls will not be tolerated.

