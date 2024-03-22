Man jailed after 'sickening' sexual assault on woman at Seven Sisters Underground Station

Nathan Gordon (British Transport Police)

A man has been jailed after a “sickening” assault on a woman at a London Underground station.

Nathan Gordon, 46, of Wightman Road in Hornsey, sexually assaulted the victim at Seven Sisters Tube station on May 24 last year.

He was reported to a member of station staff who challenged him before he left the station, a court heard.

Later the same day police were alerted to the suspect lying on a bench at the station. He was identified by staff as the same man.

Police recognised Gordon from an incident back in March 2023 when he was arrested for a separate offence, and spat at an officer while in custody.

Gordon pleaded guilty to sexual assault and assault of an emergency worker and was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court last Monday, March 11.

He was jailed for nine-and-a-half months.

He was also handed a seven year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which police say “prevents him from approaching, touching or making any attempt to communicate with any lone female traveling on the railway network”.

He must also leave any station immediately after leaving a train or make his way directly to the next available connecting service.

Investigating British Transport Police officer DC Stephen Allen said on Friday: “Gordon’s blatant intimidation and harassment of this woman was both unnerving and sickening.

“Thanks to her bravery for reporting the incident immediately, despite being understandably upset, meant that officers were able to attend the location and identify and arrest Gordon within hours of the offence.

“He’s now been issued with a SHPO which will go some way to protecting women on the rail network once he is released from jail.

“We will stop at nothing to deter, pursue, arrest and bring sex offenders on the railway network to justice. Every report is important. We urge everyone to save 61016 to their phones and download the Railway Guardian before you travel so you can discreetly get in touch with us if you need us.”