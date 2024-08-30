Man jailed for 'upskirting' woman at British Museum after being spotted by off-duty police officer

A sex offender has been jailed after an off-duty police officer caught him ‘upskirting’ a woman at the British Museum.

Detectives found a string of similar videos on the phone of Jake Verano Gomez after his device was seized and analysed by detectives.

Officers are asking other women who think they may also have been a victim to come forward so they can offer help and support.

Gomez, 33, a Colombian national, was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay court fees at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 21 August.

He pleaded guilty to recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent.

Gomez will also have to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 for up to seven years.The City of London officer noticed the man taking the video while the victim was unaware on August 19, the court had heard.

She detained the suspect with the help of staff and security from the Museum before Met officers arrived and took him into custody.

Detective Constable Holly Wright, from the Public Protection team covering Camden, said: “These kinds of offences have a devastating impact on women and girls who should be free to go about their lives without fear of being the victim of such a horrendous crime.

“Fortunately the presence of our colleague from City of London Police has meant Gomez has now been brought to justice.

“Following his arrest Gomez’s phone was interrogated by Met detectives, they found a number of videos of other victims – also believed to have been filmed that day – were discovered. Sadly, this may mean there are more women who are unaware that they have been the victim of crime.

“If you were at the British Museum on Monday, 19 August around 14:00hrs and think you may have been a victim, I am asking you to come forward and speak to us.”

Any potential victims are asked to call 101 or post @MetCC reference CAD 4342/19Aug