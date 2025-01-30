Man jailed after XL bully attacked 12-year-old girl

A man has been jailed after his XL bully attacked a 12-year-old girl.

Justin Allison, 38, from Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to three years in prison at Newport Crown Court on Wednesday.

The girl was seriously injured and needed hospital treatment, police said.

Allison had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a banned breed without a licence and being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place. He also admitted a charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Officers were called to an address in Nantyglo, Blaenau Gwent, last October to reports a child had been attacked by a dog.

Gwent Police said the dog - later identified as an XL bully - was seized and humanely destroyed by a vet.

The breed was banned in England and Wales from 1 February last year, with the ban later extended to Scotland.

Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies said the girl was "viciously attacked" after Allison "failed to keep his dog under control".

She said the case "should serve as a reminder to all dog owners of the importance of having your dog under control at all times".

"We take all reports of suspected irresponsible dog ownership seriously and we urge everyone to follow the legislation and guidance to prevent events like this happening in the future," she added.

Allison was also banned from owning dogs for 10 years.