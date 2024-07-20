Man in Jupiter accused of making threats against presidential nominee Trump, VP pick Vance
Patrick and Andrieana Montgomery, both 42, were killed in a shooting on July 13 in Oshawa, Ontario, authorities say
WARNING: This story contains discussion of intimate partner violence.A 17-year-old girl has died in hospital two days after she was stabbed in an incident that involved a domestic violence call and ended in the fatal shooting of a London, Ont., man by police.The girl has been identified by police and her family as Breanna Broadfoot."Today we had to say goodnight to our beautiful angel who was viciously murdered on Tuesday evening. She fought hard, as hard as she could, and lost," Jessica Broadfo
Julie Rizzitello, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting a student earlier this year and another one in 2017, authorities said
The 20-year-old shooter was fatally shot by Secret Service after he opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pa.
Isabel Gallego had been missing since April 19 and authorities said she may have been trafficked.
LONDON (AP) — Officials in the northern English city of Leeds say order has been restored after a night of unrest that began when police and local government workers intervened in a “family incident” and residents poured into the streets in protest.
“And the award for Best Cutaway goes to…,” the “Daily Show” captioned the moment.
Elijah Gokool-Mely attacked Victor Lee near the Grand Union Canal in Willesden Junction, west London.
Faye Dzikewich waited in a Guelph, Ont., courtroom all day for her son's bail hearing before learning he had died four hours earlier.Now, she's searching for answers.Nathaniel Schofield, 36, went into medical distress while in custody at an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) facility in Rockwood. The case now involves the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — the civilian law enforcement agency investigates circumstances involving police that result in serious injury, death or allegations
Investigators say the cellphone of Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to kill former President Donald Trump, contained a mugshot of a Michigan school shooter and other information from the 2021 attack that left four dead.In the days before Crooks took aim at Trump, the 20-year-old gunman searched online for information about Ethan Crumbley, who shot and killed four classmates at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, and Crumbley’s parents, who were convicted of involuntary manslaughter earlier
TheWrap reviewed the testimony, exhibits, body cam and interviewed relevant parties to reach a simple answer The post ‘Rust’ Trials Leave Clues to Mystery of Live Bullets on Set – and a Likely Answer appeared first on TheWrap.
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose murder conviction was overturned after she served 43 years of a life sentence was released Friday, despite attempts in the last month by Missouri’s attorney general to keep her behind bars.
The CNN host suggested that the Biden campaign would be celebrating.
A sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in the death of a Black woman shot her in the face during a tense moment over a pot of water in her home.
Mia Campos, 16, was found dead in the woods near her home, days before her ex-boyfriend Jesus Monroy was arrested on charges of providing false statements to police
A mum survived a horror attack at the hands of her thug ex-boyfriend after she says he rammed her off the road and beat her unconscious. Amanda Gensman, 38, and Blake Wade Haggerton, 36, broke up and she was on her way to collect belongings from near his home when she collided with a vehicle. Haggerton was behind the wheel - and blocked her Volkswagen Beetle until it failed to start, on the rural country road in Kerry County, Texas, US, Amanda claims. He got out, and ran towards Amanda's car - something she described as "the scariest thing ever." Haggerton then began his brutal attack - breaking her driver's side window before punching Amanda in the face 12 times as she pleaded with him to stop, she says. The former wine seller dragged her into the road and left her there while she was unconscious. Amanda - with her legs not working - woke up and desperately hauled herself back to her vehicle. But then Haggerton carried her to his car whilst she screamed out for help, she says. Amanda claims Haggerton threatened her while they drove around, before dumping her outside of her mum's house and fleeing the scene. Amanda said she managed to convince him to leave her by saying she "loved him" and promising to stay quiet about the attack. He was later apprehended and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon. Haggerton initally pleaded not guilty, but accepted a plea deal last month. He will be sentenced in October.
Donald Trump appeared to completely snub a kiss from his daughter Tiffany at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.The former president was waving and pointing to attendees in the crowd in Milwaukee as he and his family members took their seats in a box ahead of wrestler Hulk Hogan’s speech. As 30-year-old Tiffany passed her father on her way to her seat, she smiled, said a couple of words, and leaned in to give him a kiss on the cheek—which Trump seemingly swerved by turning his
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said seeing Donald Trump with his fist in the air after getting shot was "one of the most badass things I've ever seen."
"I had a bike accident resulting in a bad head injury. I took an ambulance to the hospital, saw a doctor, got stitches, had a follow-up appointment, got medicated, and the lot. The bill was $25,000."
BANGKOK (AP) — Should visitors to Thailand be concerned about their safety after six people were found dead in a locked hotel room in Bangkok?