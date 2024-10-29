Man Who Kidnapped and Killed Eliza Fletcher During Her Morning Run Pleads Guilty, Gets Life

"She would’ve been the first to help if you needed it," Fletcher's family told Cleotha Abston in a prepared statement

Facebook Eliza Fletcher

The Tennessee man responsible for the death of Eliza Fletcher has received a life sentence after pleading guilty on Monday, Oct. 28, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office announced.

Cleotha Abston, 40, pleaded guilty to the Sept. 2, 2022 kidnapping and killing of the 34-year-old mother of two and Memphis kindergarten teacher who had been out for a morning run at the time of her death. Abston faced multiple charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. His trial was scheduled to start on Feb. 10.

Abston was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

Juni Ganguli, a lawyer for Abston, told The New York Times he advised Abston to accept the plea deal due to "overwhelming" evidence against him. Ganguli told the Times a jury likely would have sentenced Abston to death.

“I want us today to acknowledge and celebrate the life of Liza Fletcher, a beloved daughter, wife, mother and teacher who was tragically kidnapped and murdered in a senseless act of random predatory violence,” Mulroy said in a statement.

“Today’s agreement achieves finality for the family. The defendant gives up his right to appeal, so there won’t be years and decades of appeals. It also helps the community, because this dangerous person will never again walk our streets. He will die in prison,” Mulroy continued.

According to the district attorney, Fletcher’s death, though a tragedy, brought the community together.

Memphis Police Department Eliza Fletcher

“This case triggered an unprecedented outpouring of community concern and support, rippling nationwide and even globally. It was my first week on the job. I remember meeting with the family that first weekend when we were all still praying for her safe return. The family has shown great resilience and grace,” he said.

Mulroy thanked law enforcement members, the trial team and others who worked on the case before adding a heartfelt message for Fletcher’s family.

“And the family itself, who have shown extraordinary courage and compassion throughout this ordeal,” he said.

During Abston's sentencing, Mulroy read a statement the victim’s family prepared.

“We have no idea what happened to you to turn you into someone so filled with a desire to hurt people. Whatever it was, it does not excuse or explain what you have done,” Fletcher’s loved ones wrote.

“You have changed our lives forever, and nothing will ever be the same. Your actions were evil. There is no other word for it. You murdered Liza, even though she did nothing to deserve it. She did not hurt you. In fact, she would’ve been the first to help if you needed it.”

"No legal resolution and no sentence can diminish the anguish of Liza's murder," Fletcher's family wrote in another statement to the media, per USA Today. "We accept the outcome that her murderer has pled guilty to all charges, will wake up in prison for the rest of his life and cannot harm anyone else. We are very grateful for the determination and professionalism of law enforcement and the district attorney's office."



Fletcher was forced into a dark-colored SUV near the University of Memphis at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2022, near Central Avenue and Zach Curlin Street.

Her body was found less than a week later, about seven miles from where she was last seen on surveillance during the alleged kidnapping.

