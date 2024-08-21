Man killed in 3-vehicle crash, Sacramento police say. Another person injured, taken to hospital

A three-vehicle collision killed one man Wednesday and sent another person to the hospital, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers were called about 10:30 a.m. to Bruceville Road near Sheldon Road for a multi-vehicle collision, said Allison Smith, a Police Department spokeswoman. It was unknown what led to the collision; Smith said the investigation is ongoing.

Sacramento Fire Department firefighters rendered medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The victim has not been identified. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will make the identification after family has been notified.