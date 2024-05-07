Man killed by deputies after allegedly threatening people at a prayer center

Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies shot a man who was allegedly banging on the window of a prayer center in Plant City and threatening to kill people. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a prayer center at the 2900 block of South Frontage Rd in Plant City around 2:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they saw a man armed with some kind of metal object outside the center. Deputies started to attempt to talk to the man, but HCSO said he was acting erratic and kicking the center's gate. According to HCSO, the metal object the man was carrying turned out to be a railroad tie.