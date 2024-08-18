Man killed in explosion

Latest Stories
4 flight attendants plead guilty to smuggling drug money out of US after prosecutors say they used crewmember lanes to get through security
Prosecutors said the flight attendants took advantage of their "Known Crewmember" statuses to get through airport security.
- CNN
Bodycam video shows police fatally shooting New Jersey woman whose family told 911 she was having a mental health crisis
Body-camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Victoria Lee, a 25-year-old Asian woman whose brother had called 911 for medical assistance during her mental health crisis, was released Friday by New Jersey authorities.
- The Canadian Press
B.C. woman arrested after 'racially offensive' social media content: RCMP
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A Chilliwack, B.C., woman has been arrested over what police are describing as racially offensive content she shared via social media.
- CBC
Niagara police get to root of Welland, Ont., tree carving mystery, make arrest
The tree carver of Welland, Ont., has been caught, Niagara police say.A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 for chiseling detailed faces into the trunks of seven living trees, said Const. Michael Malachowsky with the Niagara Regional Police Service. The man was also charged on Monday for failing to comply with a bail condition in an unrelated case, Malachowsky said in an email. He is being held in jail until a bailing hearing next week. The police investigation beg
- PA Media: UK News
Personal trainer jailed for rape of 18-year-old client he groomed with partner
A prosecutor said the couple worked together to ‘systematically plan and execute the rape of a young woman who trusted them’.
- Belleville News-Democrat
Man sentenced for killing teen sitting in truck on New Year’s Day near Collinsville
The state’s attorney called the teen a “completely innocent victim in this senseless tragedy.”
- CBC
Most Pusateri's locations to shutter amid bankruptcy filings
High-end Toronto grocer Pusateri's Fine Foods is consolidating its operations into one location and shuttering all other branches after filing for bankruptcy earlier this week.According to the appointed insolvency trustee, Albert Gelman Inc., the grocer filed assignments in bankruptcy Tuesday for its locations in Bayview Village, Yorkville, Little Italy and Pusateri's Kitchen in North York, which operates as the warehouse and kitchen supplying in-house branded products to other branches.CBC Toro
- The Weather Network - Video
Tornado leaves semi truck flipped on the 401, damage on the ground
Video caught a tornado reaching the ground near Kitchener, Ontario on Saturday with at least one tractor-trailer being blown over on Highway 401 and damage seen in several communities.
- BuzzFeed
23 Shocking Stories And Confessions About What American Women's Lives Were Like Before The Women's Rights Movement
"I had to have a male cosigner just for a checking account pre-1974."
- People
Former Disney Channel Star Skai Jackson Shares TikTok Video After Her Arrest: 'Never Depend on a Man for Anything'
The actress was arrested on Aug. 8 at Universal Studios in California
- CBC
Man, 23, dead after vehicle rollover into ditch on Highway 410
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 410 on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.In a news release issued Sunday, police say the collision happened at around 6:11 p.m. on Highway 410 southbound, north of Highway 401 westbound, in Mississauga.OPP said a driver in a sedan was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle rolled into a ditch, by the ramp to Highway 401.Multiple people helped police remove the driver from the vehicle and perform life-saving measures, the
- The Weather Network - Video
"It was so loud!": Business destroyed by tornado, employee talks about ordeal
Stormchaser Mark Robinson speaks with a Home Hardware employee caught inside the building when a tornado struck. Here's what he had to say about the terrifying experience.
- People
“Friends” Creator Marta Kauffman Urges Fans to Remember Matthew Perry 'Not as a Man Who Died' But by How He 'Brought Joy'
Kauffman also encouraged people to donate to drug treatment centers in his memory
- Global News
Residents still out of homes after Toronto roof collapse
Some residents of a Kensington Market building in Toronto are still out of their homes after a roof collapse caused the city to demolish part of the structure. Some adjacent tenants weren’t able to return either because the power was still cut off. Sean O’Shea reports.
- The Wrap
Kerry Washington Shares TikToker Arguing ‘Scandal’ Prepped America for Kamala Harris: ‘In Shonda We Trust’ | Video
The video references ABC's long-running Thursday night Shonda Rhimes programming, calling the Democratic candidate "TGIT-coded" The post Kerry Washington Shares TikToker Arguing ‘Scandal’ Prepped America for Kamala Harris: ‘In Shonda We Trust’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- LA Times
LAPD offers $50,000 reward for information on driver in fatal hit-and-run in North Hollywood
The driver, described as a man in his 50s, later abandoned his car and then fled on foot, police say.
- CBC
Jasper, Alta., residents feel mix of emotions after returning home for 1st time
Loni Klettl was tired when she returned to Hinton, Alta., Friday afternoon, as the adrenaline wore off and reality set in.She was among the wildfire evacuees allowed back into Jasper, Alta., to view the townsite after a monster wildfire destroyed one-third of the town more than three weeks ago.Klettle, a former Olympic alpine skier, mentally prepared herself by pretending the journey was a ski race. In town, she biked through every accessible area, concentrating on just pushing her pedals."It fe
- ABC News
Driver allegedly kills innocent bystander while trying to mow down domestic partner: Police
A driver could face a possible murder charge after he allegedly struck and killed an innocent bystander on a sidewalk in Houston early Sunday while attempting to mow down his domestic partner, according to police. The incident unfolded around 3 a.m. after patrol officers in the city's Midtown area responded to what they initially thought was a gunshot and found the mortally injured victim on the sidewalk, Robert Ementich, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, said during a news conference. Witnesses, including the alleged intended target, told police the suspect and his domestic partner were involved in an altercation at a nightclub and left the establishment, Ementich said.
- The Canadian Press
New California laws aim to reduce smash-and-grab robberies, car thefts and shoplifting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bipartisan package of 10 bills that aims to crack down on smash-and-grab robberies and property crimes, making it easier to go after repeat shoplifters and auto thieves and increase penalties for those running professional reselling schemes.
- Reuters
Explainer-Why Canada is on the verge of an unprecedented rail labor stoppage
For the first time, Canada's two main railway companies - Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City - are on the verge of a simultaneous labor stoppage that could inflict billions of dollars' worth of economic damage. Contract talks between the Teamsters union and the companies usually take place a year apart, but in 2022, after the federal government introduced new rules on fatigue, CN requested a year-long extension to its existing deal rather than negotiate a new one. The Teamsters represent around 10,000 members who work as locomotive engineers, conductors, train and yard workers and rail traffic controllers at the two companies in Canada.