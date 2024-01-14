Man Killed In Fayetteville By Car Crash While Fleeing From Police
Man Killed In Fayetteville By Car Crash While Fleeing From Police
Man Killed In Fayetteville By Car Crash While Fleeing From Police
"Currently, the AESO projects the Alberta grid will face a 100 to 200 MW (megawatts) shortfall of electricity during peak evening hours," the operator said. The Canadian electricity operator also said that rotating outages could be implemented until power demand declines or sufficient generation returns to the grid.
Tierra Horn’s family members said she was in a “very toxic” relationship before her body was discovered.
Alcohol was a factor in the judge’s decision to send a Hialeah man to prison.
A truck driver is in the hospital after another "aggressive" driver caused a fuel tanker to rollover on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) Friday morning in Beamsville Ont., according to police.The crash closed lanes in all directions for at least two hours, causing major delays for drivers.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted updates to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday saying just before 8 a.m., an aggressive driver cut off a driver in an SUV, sending the SUV into the fuel tanker.
Victor Lee Turner broke down in tears during a 1989 news segment after claiming to have discovered the body of his son, 5-year-old Justin Lee Turner
Brandyn Hargrove faces 12 child sex abuse-related charges
Samuel Bond Haskell IV, 35, was arrested in November on suspicion of killing his wife and her parents after he allegedly hired day laborers to carry away bags full of human remains.
While Marshall Rath was being beaten and stabbed to death, photos and videos of the fatal attack were sent to a woman in Quebec, a Calgary judge was told Friday, just before one of the accused killers backed out of her guilty plea.Jordan Smith and Dominic Hood were both charged with the second-degree murder of Rath, who was killed on Feb. 22, 2022. On Friday, Smith began the process of pleading guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter, even telling the judge that all of the details of the cr
The man shoved an employee as he “brazenly” ran from the store, the sheriff’s office said.
Andri Tambunan/AFP via Getty ImagesA Pennsylvania police officer who was charged with rape and other related offenses this week allegedly told his victim the assault was an accident. Officer Justin Hain with the Steelton County Police Department is accused of assaulting the woman on Wednesday, and he was charged Thursday, according to PennLive. Citing court documents, the news outlet reports that Hain was in the home of the woman, and after she came out of the shower, he allegedly ripped off her
Toronto has banned tobogganing at 45 hills across the city due to safety concerns and one councillor says he's not happy with the move because there are more important issues that should be drawing the attention of city staff.Coun. Brad Bradford, who represents Beaches-East York, said on Friday that residents can manage the physical risk of tobogganing. He said the ban shows that Toronto is becoming a "no fun city" that doesn't respond to the needs of families."This is just nonsense," said Bradf
SPIRIT RIVER, Alta. — Alberta's police watchdog says a takedown by an RCMP officer was justified even though it resulted in the broken neck and paralysis of the suspect in the arrest. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says officers responded to a call about a suspected break-in at a business in Wanham, more than 100 kilometres north of Grande Prairie, in June, 2022. It says the business owner discovered two people stripping copper wire inside, pointed a shotgun at them and waited for po
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who faces a deportation order is trying to get his driving privileges back now that he's been acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. “I would like to request a hearing to get my license back,” Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 28, wrote to the New Hampshire Department of Safety in September, according to records obtained by The Associated Press under the state's open records law. Zhukovskyy awaits a state administr
“Security footage ... corroborated the victim’s account,” officials said
Delay seems more likely than dismissal in the 2020 election interference case.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors said Friday that they will seek the death penalty against a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket. Payton Gendron, 20, is already serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole after he pleaded guilty to state charges of murder and hate-motivated domestic terrorism in the 2022 attack. New York does not have capital punishment, but the Justice Department had the option of seeking the death penalty in a separat
Under the stage name T-Sav, Tyrel Hieu George Mahoney Nguyen drew on his experiences as a gangster to make music.He may never win a Grammy, but the Surrey man's lyrics did help earn him two life sentences this week from a B.C. Supreme Court judge who found one of Nguyen's songs was essentially a thinly-veiled confession to the 2017 murder of gangster Randeep (Randy) Kang.The music video — along with testimony from a key police witness — was part of a body of evidence that convinced Justice Miria
The B.C. government has suspended a trucking company after one of its vehicles scraped the roof of the Massey Tunnel on Wednesday. TSD Holdings Ltd. has had its fleet of 20 vehicles grounded until an investigation is complete, according to a Friday statement from B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. "This sends a strong message to drivers and carriers that there is no excuse for these crashes, and we are taking every incident seriously," said the statement. The province said no
Seven suspects linked to a foiled December terrorist plot in Denmark have connections to Hamas, the militant terror group, Danish police have said.
A prominent Wet'suwet'en leader and two pipeline opponents were found guilty of criminal contempt of court for breaking an injunction against impeding work on the Coastal GasLink pipeline. B.C. Supreme Court Justice Michael Tammen read his decision to the court in Smithers on Friday. The accused were Sleydo', also known as Molly Wickham, a Wing Chief of Cas Yikh, a house group of the Gidimt'en Clan of the Wet'suwet'en Nation; Shaylynn Sampson, a Gitxsan woman with Wet'suwet'en family ties and Co