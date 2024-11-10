Man killed after horror triple stabbing at East Street Market in south London

East Street Market (Google)

A man has died after three people were stabbed at a market in London, police have confirmed.

The Metropolitan Police said three people were attacked on Sunday morning at East Street Market, off Walworth Road in south London.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

The two other victims—a man and a woman—were taken to hospital, and police are awaiting updates on their conditions.

The incident is understood to be mental health-related and police have confirmed it is not being treated as terrorism.

Officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the attack but say their investigation is still in its early stages.

Commander Peter Stevens said: "I know people will be shocked by this senseless act of violence, all the more so on a Sunday morning in a residential area. I share their concerns and can assure the local community that the Met’s response, alongside our partners, has been rapid.

“We are determined to safeguard the community, to get to the bottom of what happened here and bring those responsible to justice.

“You will see a considerable number of additional officers in the area, including forensic experts. Police cordons are likely to remain in place for some time so that they can carry out their vital work.

“Officers will also be patrolling the area. I urge anyone with information to speak with those officers.

“A number of people have already contacted us, and we need that flow of information from anyone who saw or heard anything of note to continue. We also need to hear from anyone who has phone, CCTV or doorbell footage that may help the investigation.”

Any witnesses or anyone with footage or information is asked to call police on 101 or message via X @MetCC with reference number 2527/10nov. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.