Man killed in motorcycle crash near construction zone in Des Moines
Man killed in motorcycle crash near construction zone in Des Moines
Man killed in motorcycle crash near construction zone in Des Moines
Air traffic control recordings suggest the Southwest pilots didn't communicate with the tower or other planes before the risky departure.
WEST VANCOUVER, B.C. — Police in West Vancouver, B.C., say two people are dead after a head-on crash along Highway 1 that blocked access to the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.
Nearly half of EV owners in the US are considering switching back to a gas-powered car, with a majority citing charging as the reason.
When we think of investment portfolios, we often think of stocks, mutual funds and certificates of deposit (CDs). But have you considered the world of alternative investments?
Two people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 1 in West Vancouver, B.C., late Wednesday, police said.Around 11:40 p.m. PT, a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes near Westport Road crashed head-on into another vehicle, the West Vancouver Police Department said in a release Thursday morning.Other passengers were taken to hospital, police said, but it's not known how many. Westbound traffic on Highway 1 was closed at Westport Road and access to the Horseshoe Bay ferry ter
It showcases incredible attention to detail.
The Mopar That Shouldn't Exist.
Marshella Chidester, the woman charged in the Swan Boat Club crash that killed two young children in Berlin Township in April, was bound over for trial on Thursday.
The electric CE 02 commuter bike is on sale now, but BMW isn't planning to give the small electric motorcycle a more powerful EV sibling for at least a few years.
A Korean Air flight on a Boeing 737 Max 8 experienced an issue with its pressurization system mid-flight, causing a sudden drop that left 17 injured.
The EV maker reaffirmed a production forecast, discussed its electrical architecture and software design and offered positive news about costs.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has four open investigations into a variety of issues related to the Ocean SUV that was meant to compete with Tesla's best-selling Model Y crossover. Once a high-flying EV startup, Fisker filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month after burning through cash in an attempt to ramp up production and deliver its Ocean SUVs. Fisker in a notice asked its dealers in the United States, Canada and Europe to stop sales of the Ocean vehicles in inventory and inspect for the issue.
The wheels of love...
“This tragedy has left so many of us heartbroken and confused as to why such a young, beautiful life can be cut so short,” her boss said.
Reuters reported in April Tesla Semi trucks were in short supply for customers, including Walmart and Pepsi, and the companies were turning to rival electric-truck makers for their fleets. In June 2022, Walmart said it was expanding transportation pilots with manufacturers of electric, hydrogen and natural gas-powered vehicles as part of its 2040 goal to achieve zero emissions across its global operations, including its fleet of roughly 10,000 tractors and 80,000 trailers. Nikola said in May it delivered 75 of its hydrogen fuel cell trucks in the first two quarters of production and completed the delivery of its reworked battery truck at the end of the first quarter.
As they travel around Alaska on a long-planned vacation, Ike and Susan Riffel stop now and then to put up stickers directing people to “Live Riffully.”
All seven victims on the bus were burnt beyond recognition in the subsequent fire, officials say.
“Incidents do not always occur the way they are originally reported to us,” the sheriff said.
The culprit changed the delivery location for both vehicles.
Boeing is being sanctioned by U.S. investigators for sharing information about a federal investigation of a door plug blowout that left a gaping hole in a Boeing 737 Max 9.