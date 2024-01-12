Man who killed off-duty B.C. police officer in skateboard attack sentenced to five years

Abbotsford Police Department Const. Allan Young died while off duty following a confrontation with Alex Willness on a street in Nelson, B.C., in 2020. (Submitted by Abbotsford Police Department - image credit)

WARNING: This story contains details of a violent attack.

The B.C. man who killed off-duty Abbotsford police Const. Allan Young in an attack with a skateboard has received a five-year prison sentence for manslaughter.

The sentence for Alex Willness was handed down in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday after he was found guilty of manslaughter last year, Crown prosecutors confirmed. With credit for time already served behind bars, Willness's prison term was reduced to three years and 325 days.

Willness struck Young in the head with his skateboard on a main street in Nelson on July 16, 2020. The trial heard that Willness had been staggering down the street with friends and yelling profanities when Young approached and told him to stop.

In a written statement on Thursday, the Abbotsford Police Department described the sentencing as a long time coming.

"It is clear from the evidence presented at trial that Const. Young's death was senseless and unnecessary," the police force said.

"We are glad that the prosecution resulted in the conviction of Mr. Willness for manslaughter and that he has been sentenced. However, nothing will bring Const. Young back to his loving family or back to us at the AbbyPD."

Young was 55 years old and a 20-year veteran of the police department when he died.

Witnesses testified that Willness and two friends had been disturbing customers on a nearby restaurant patio with their yelling when Young confronted them.

When Young told the men to stop, Willness hit Young in the side of the head with his skateboard, the trial heard.

Witnesses say the blow knocked Young to the ground, where he struck his head again.

An emergency physician at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson testified that Young suffered an open skull fracture and bleeding in the brain. He died in Kelowna General Hospital five days later.