Man killed in Orange County shooting, deputies say

CBC

Toronto local Teagan Batista said she used to be asked to tip 12 to 15 per cent, but nowadays restaurants and other businesses are asking for 18 or 20 per cent.With the cost of living increasing, she said she understands the pressure businesses feel to get more tips — but that puts pressure on customers who are also feeling the heat."The restaurant industry is hard and … money is not great for everybody right now. So I get it," she said."But it's also a little bit off-putting when I feel like I