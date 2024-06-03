Man killed in overnight shooting, Columbia police say

A man was killed in an overnight shooting, the Columbia Police Department said Sunday.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Colonial Life Boulevard, according to police. That’s near the intersection with Bush River Road, not far from Exit 107 on Interstate 26.

It was about 4 hours after first reporting there was a shooting that police confirmed a male died.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a possible motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported, but police have been following leads as they continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.