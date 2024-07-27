Man killed by police in Kensington identified
Man killed by police in Kensington identified
Man killed by police in Kensington identified
A three-year-old boy has been found dead in a Mississauga creek a day after he was reported missing, Peel police say.The body of boy, named Zaid, was found in the water at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday.Zaid was last seen in Erindale Park at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday. He was in the popular park with his parents when he wandered off, police said. Police described him on Thursday as "vulnerable" and possibly non-verbal."They were enjoying their time in the park and this is the end result," he said.Polic
Gage Mason pleaded guilty to all counts and 'aggravating factors' against him on June 5, according to the Fresno County district attorney's office.
“You just made a mistake. A big mistake.” Verdict reached in Raleigh murder case.
Oksana Stepanenko says she never imagined that she would escape the war in Ukraine without a scratch — only to be shot in downtown Ottawa.Stepanenko is recovering at home after she was attacked by someone wielding a pellet gun on an OC Transpo bus late Thursday afternoon.She told CBC that three disruptive passengers had boarded her bus and were playing loud music and "bullying" another passenger, despite Stepanenko asking them to stop."It for me was a little bit scary," she said, as she felt sur
Maria Gomez-Perez disappeared from Georgia in May and was found with 31-year-old Antonio Agustin in a different state on July 25
Criminal trial attorney Sara Azari joins ABC News Live with her client Vahe to discuss his in-flight incident and subsequent fine from the FAA.
Jasmine Richardson and her adult boyfriend Jeremy Steinke were arrested the day after the brutal killings
A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada got on an airplane to the U.S. believing he was going somewhere else, said the official, who spoke on the condition on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. The official did not provide additional details, including who persuaded Zambada to get on the plane or where exactly he thought he was going.
Renzi McCall after four days on life support
A Nebraska teenager has been accused of forcing a train to derail so he could record the incident and share it on YouTube, according to court records. The 17-year-old, who was not named, was charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief in Lancaster County Juvenile Court, but prosecutors have already filed a motion to have the case transferred to adult court, NBC News reported. According ...
Four others also died in the crash, which took place on July 26
"I'm an elementary school teacher. I try to avoid letting men know what I do for work until I've developed a trusted friendship with them, because so many men make really gross comments about how they always wanted to hook up with one of their teachers."
Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.An Ontario megachurch has been forced to pause programming as its insurer won't renew abuse liability insurance in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor.In a statement on its website, The Meeting House said it was unable to secure parts of the insurance coverage it needs to continue normal operations beyond June 30. Specifically, it said it has been unable to find options for abuse liability or employment practices
Gabriella Dixon, 18, disappeared in October 2023
From their small communities in Mi'kma'ki, to the bright lights of a national pageant stage, these three Mi'kmaw women are vying to be crowned the first-ever Miss Indigenous Canada.Twenty-six Indigenous women from communities across Canada have been selected from more than 700 applicants to compete in this pageant in the Haudenosaunee territory of Six Nations, Ont.Miss Indigenous Canada isn't a traditional beauty pageant — the focus is more on internal characteristics. Contestants are judged on
Marisa Galloway’s 1-year-old child was unharmed in the backseat during the murder-suicide
Jesus Monroy, 20, was charged with murder, felony murder, feticide and aggravated assault in relation to the homicide of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Mia Campos, 16
The former New England Patriots coach, 72, was spotted enjoying a summer vacation with his girlfriend, 23
The HGTV star alleges that Josh made an unscheduled visit to their Newport Beach home after filing for divorce in a legal filing obtained by PEOPLE
"I left him after 32 years together. It's been five years, and I haven't missed him for even a second."