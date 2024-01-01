Man killed in shark attack in Hawaii

Photograph: Education Images/UIG/Getty Images

A shark attack has killed a man at a spot popular with swimmers and surfers in Hawaii despite a rescue attempt, local police said.

In a statement Maui police said a 39-year-old man had died after being brought back to shore by rescuers at a beach area off the Hana Highway in Paia on the island on Maui.

“Once onshore, life-saving measures were performed by first responder personnel until medic personnel arrived to transport the male to the Maui Memorial medical center for further treatment. The 39-year-old male from Haiku later succumbed to his injuries and died,” police said.

Local media identified the man as Jason Carter.

Shark attacks often create headlines but are rare. There were about 57 shark bites across the world in 2022, with the US state of Florida being the most common site of such incidents.

Sixteen shark bites occurred in Florida, while most other shark attacks were in the rest of the US and Australia, according to the University of Florida’s international shark attack file.