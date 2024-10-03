Man killed in shooting on Kansas City street. Police search for person who fled in pickup

A man is dead after shots were fired during an argument Thursday morning in the North Town Fork Creek neighborhood of Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 10:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of College Avenue, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez with the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found a man in the middle of the street who had been shot and was unresponsive. Gonzalez said emergency medical workers responded to the shooting and declared the victim dead.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim and another man had been arguing. The verbal altercation escalated, and shots were fired, striking the victim, Gonzalez said.

The man who had been arguing with the victim fled in a mid-2000s Ford F-150 pickup truck with a two-tone paint color scheme of maroon over tan. The man was wearing all dark clothing.

The killing is Kansas City’s 119th homicide of the year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. By this time in 2023, which was Kansas City’s deadliest year, there were 148 killings. Last year, the city ended the year with a total of 185 homicides.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8744). Information submitted anonymously to the hotline can earn a reward of up to $25,000. Witnesses can also contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043.