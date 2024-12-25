Man killed in shooting outside Sheetz
Police in York County say a man was killed in a targted shooting outside a Sheetz.
The report on Gaetz, who had represented Florida in Congress, included allegations related to sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
"I finally had enough and demanded a supervisor be called."
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.
Mother of five Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, was murdered by Shaun Dyson after years of abuse, authorities said
WARNING: This story contains footage of a violent robbery.Just days after Gaganjeet Singh urged Montreal police to step up patrols on de Liège Street, where his jewelry store is located, his worst fears came true.Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a car plowed into Famous Jewellers in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood and a group of thieves made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Singh was injured during the incident as he tried to fend off the robbers.Police say th
A 33-year-old man was charged Monday for allegedly setting on fire and killing a woman on a New York subway train in what authorities called a “brutal murder” and an example of “depraved behavior.”
The man, now in his 20s, is sentenced for the abuse he inflicted upon his sibling when he was 14.
Police are searching for six suspects after an armed bank robbery in Markham, York Regional Police say. The robbery happened at around 5:30 p.m. near Markham Road and Highglen Avenue, police said in a news release. The suspects, wearing masks and carrying firearms, ordered everyone to get on the ground before robbing the bank and the customers inside, police said. One employee was assaulted during the robbery and taken to hospital with minor injuries.The six suspects then fled the scene in a dar
On her first night as a free woman in 17 years, Charlotte Pleytez couldn’t sleep.
Cloe Workman, 20, is facing charges of child endangerment and domestic violence, court records show
In rural Georgia, a 10-year-old boy left home and walked a mile down the road to another town, where a concerned citizen called law enforcement. Deputies then arrested the boy’s mother, igniting a debate about parental rights and potential government overreach.
Kayla Prasek’s daughter’s No. 1 Christmas wish this year was a Barbie RV camper
A teen is facing several charges after he was found carrying a loaded, 3D-printed handgun at a Winnipeg mall on the weekend, police say.Kildonan Place security guards asked police officers, who were stationed at the mall as part of the province's retail theft initiative, to help them remove from the building several people who were causing a disturbance on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.Officers searched one of them after seeing "numerous irregular shapes" in his clothing, and f
Prosecutors on Monday charged 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta-Calil with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection with the death of a woman who died after being set on fire in a New York City subway train a day earlier.
RCMP are investigating a string of break and enters in rural Saskatchewan they say may be related and are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.Canora RCMP received a report of a break and enter in Rama, Sask., about 180 kilometres northeast of Regina, that happened sometime between July 28 and Aug. 2. An unknown number of suspects broke into an office building, stealing credit cards and an undetermined amount of money.RCMP crime analysts now believe it to be connected to other brea
Sebastian Zapeta-Calil was arraigned Tuesday for first and second-degree murder charges as well as arson
Authorities in North Carolina are looking for Ezekiel Burden in connection to the shooting death in a Walmart Supercenter
A former US Marine accused of training Chinese military pilots will be extradited to face charges in the United States, Australia’s Attorney General confirmed Monday, dealing a blow to supporters who have mounted a public campaign for his freedom.
Thomas Parsley, 30, was tearful during a court appearance Monday in St. John’s on a second-degree murder charge. Chandra Kavanagh of the Canadian Mental Health Association says an attack last week at the Waterford psychiatric hospital shows there are “major systemic issues” involving mental health. Arlette Lazarenko reports.