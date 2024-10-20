Man killed in shootout with police at Hollywood Casino Hotel

CBC

A man who turned himself in to police after an Amber Alert was issued in Saskatchewan earlier this week will not face charges in that incident, RCMP say.RCMP issued an Amber Alert about a suspected abduction case Thursday afternoon, after getting a report that a five-day-old baby had been taken from a home on Montreal Lake Cree Nation. The alert was quickly cancelled when the infant was found safe.Police said the man they were looking for was the child's father. He turned himself in at the Big R