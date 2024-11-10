Man killed after three people stabbed at London street market

The scene at East Street Market, off Walworth Road in south London - UKNIP

A man has died after three people were stabbed at a street market in London on Sunday morning.

The individuals were attacked at East Street Market off Walworth Road in south London, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Officers were first called to the scene at around 10.40am. A man, believed to be in his 60s, was arrested and taken into custody.

One man died at the scene and two people - a man and a woman - were taken to hospital for treatment. Their condition remains unknown.

Police have said the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

Commander Peter Stevens, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “Tragically, a man lost his life this morning, and officers are working hard to establish exactly what happened and to provide support to his family. My thoughts and sincere sympathies are with them, and with the other people injured.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage. One man was rapidly arrested by officers responding to the incident. At present, although enquiries are ongoing, nobody else is sought.

“The incident is not being treated as terrorism. Enquiries continue, led by dedicated detectives from specialist crime.

“I want to thank those people who have already shared their accounts of what they saw with police. I urge anyone with information or footage, or any witnesses yet to speak with police, to get in touch.”

