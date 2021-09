RCMP say CN Rail had been made aware of the incident. (Liny Lamberink/CBC - image credit)

A man has died following a collision with a train in Delburne, Alta., RCMP say.

Three Hills RCMP say they are on scene following the incident, which happened around 10 a.m. Sunday, in the area of 21st Avenue and Township Road 374.

The male driver of a truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say CN Rail was made aware of the incident.

Three Hills RCMP and RCMP collision analysts are still investigating.