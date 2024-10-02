Man killed in triple stabbing named by police as two arrested on suspicion of murder

A man killed in a “knife fight” in south-west London that left two others injured has been named as Dontae McLaren - as two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were scrambled to Wandsworth Road, between Clapham and Battersea, at around 4am on Sunday to reports of “a large group fighting with knives”.

They arrived to find three men suffering stab wounds.

Despite efforts to save him, 24-year-old Mr McLaren was pronounced dead at the scene.

Specialist officers are supporting his family, and a post-mortem was due to be carried out later on Wednesday.

The two other victims - both also aged in their 20s - were taken to hospital for treatment.

One was treated for injuries that were not deemed to be life-threatening, while the other remained in hospital on Wednesday with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Scotland Yard said a 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder. He remained in custody on Wednesday.

Another man, aged 24, was arrested on Sunday also on suspicion of Mr McLaren’s murder and was later released on bail.

Detective Inspector James Massey said: “Our investigation is progressing well but we continue to appeal for any witnesses or those with information who may not yet have come forward.

“We also remind people who were in the area or live nearby to check their dashcam or private CCTV in case any of the attack or the aftermath was caught on camera.

“Dontae’s family are devastated by his loss and we are doing everything we can to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1169/29Sep. You can also submit footage or information anonymously via our website portal.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.