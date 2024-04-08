Man killed in two-car crash, police say
A man has died after a two-car crash in Cornwall, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the crash happened on Castle An Dinas Road, near Quoit, at about 16:00 BST on Friday.
It involved a silver Toyota Corolla and a black Mercedes GLC, police said.
Officers said the driver of the Toyota, a local man aged in his 30s, died at the scene.
Four people who were travelling in the Mercedes were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the force said.
Police appealed for anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the crash to contact them.
