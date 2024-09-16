Man killed while jogging in Abita Springs

CBC

It was an unusual act of violence that pierced a calm September evening on a secluded beach in western P.E.I., leaving a community unnerved and searching for answers.Just over one year later, no answers have come, and the culprit is still at large. "It really is hard to believe that it's been a year already, and I think when that happened, it just caught everybody so off-guard," said Tignish resident Michele MacDonald."This gentle Island didn't seem so gentle anymore, and just not to have any cl