Man killed woman in Parker before killing juvenile atop in incline: Deputies
New details in a triple shooting from earlier this month that spanned two locations in Douglas County were released by authorities Thursday.
The father of a two-year-old boy who starved to death trapped in a flat with his body had begged social services for help in the weeks before he suffered a fatal heart attack, neighbours have said.
BERLIN (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger was stopped for hours by customs at Munich Airport after entering Germany with a luxury watch that was potentially to be auctioned at a charity event. The former movie star and California governor was stopped for a routine check after arriving Wednesday, customs spokesperson Thomas Meister said. Schwarzenegger was able to leave after about 2 1/2 hours, he said on Thursday. Goods over the value of 430 euros ($467) that will stay in the European Union have to be
The victim was killed for being a “cop caller,” investigators say.
Sarah Scheffer, a high school teacher, is charged with attempted murder
“Everybody going in there was just in complete shock,” an animal rescuer said.
The Supreme Court’s recent decision to take a case challenging how the Justice Department prosecutes January 6 rioters has already put on hold several rioters’ sentencings and could affect hundreds more cases — including Donald Trump’s.
Nicholas Rossi was arrested in Scotland in 2021 and extradited to the US this month to face a rape charge in Utah. During a court appearance this week, he appeared to affect a British accent and denied being the suspect, claiming instead to be someone named “Arthur Knight Brown.”
Kevin Nolan, left, and Robert Hall, right, are pictured at Ryan Mansion in St. John's with Prince Charles and his wife Camilla during a royal visit in 2009. (Source: www.ryanmansion.com)A Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court judge has ruled that two high-end real estate developers knowingly sold condos to out-of-province investors, even though they were aware St. John's zoning laws didn't allow that use.Justice Garrett Handrigan ordered Kevin Nolan and Robert Hall to pay damages of $1.8 milli
A Supreme Court trial for a figure skating coach who's been accused of sexual crimes against minors started with police testimony Wednesday, as a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer told the court she believed the accused had been sending sexually explicit material to underage complainants over Snapchat.Matthew Power, 29, was teaching the sport to teenage girls in the metro St. John's area when he was arrested in 2021. He's facing several charges, including sexual assault, making sexual mate
Rebecca Grossman is charged with two counts of murder and vehicular manslaughter
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault and suicidal ideation, and may affect those who have experienced them or know someone affected by them.An Ontario woman who faked pregnancies and fraudulently sought the help of numerous doulas was in tears at her sentencing hearing Wednesday as she took full accountability for "the hurt and the pain" she has caused. Kaitlyn Braun spoke after over a dozen doulas who said they were traumatized and financially set back by the 25-year-old's a
Lawyers for the teenager accused in a stabbing incident at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., are seeking a judicial stay of proceedings in his case, arguing the youth's Charter rights were breached.The now 16-year-old's legal team made their arguments in a pre-trial voir dire at youth court in Halifax before Judge Elizabeth Buckle on Tuesday and Wednesday.The voir dire hearing was held so the judge can rule on points raised by the defence about the alleged conduct of police and a sh
His teenage daughter was a cheerleader “with a heart of gold.”
A 26-year-old suspect was arrested by authorities for on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a woman’s death
A 15-year-old boy who investigators believe was on his way to school has died after being struck by drivers in Vaughan Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.Investigators say the incident happened around 7:24 a.m., in the area of Weston Road and Villa Royale Avenue.Police said in a news release it is believed the victim was struck by at least two vehicles. Const. Lisa Moskaluk told CBC News in an interview that police believe he was on his way to school when he was hit in the busy roadway."
The 22-year-old woman was charged with murder, the sheriff’s office said.
CHICAGO (AP) — An American woman who pleaded guilty to helping kill her own mother and stuffing the body in a suitcase during a luxury vacation in Bali was sentenced Wednesday in Chicago to 26 years in prison. Federal prosecutors had recommended a 28-year prison sentence for Heather Mack for conspiring with her boyfriend to kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack in 2014. Mack's attorney Michael Leonard said he expects Mack, 28, will be locked up for roughly 20 years including good behavior credits available
Warning: This story contains some details of sexual exploitationA Saskatoon judge is sending the former coach and athletic director at a Saskatoon Christian school to jail for "an act of violence on a child."Aaron Benneweis pleaded guilty in October 2023 to sexually assaulting and exploiting a 13-year-old female student.On Thursday, Judge Marilyn Gray sentenced Benneweis to two years less a day, to be followed by three years probation. This is the sentence that prosecutor Sheryl Fillo had propos
Warning: this story contains distressing details.Regina police have charged a local man with sexual offences against two girls at a business that caters to children.Naveed Irshad, 54, is charged with two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on a person under 16.In a news release, police said the girls are 12 and 13.Police say the investigation began Jan. 4 and was led by the Regina Children's Justice Centre, a specialized integrated unit that combines police investigato
Heavy snow is falling on first responders as they race to rescue a person trapped in a car after it crashed through a concrete parkade near the University of British Columbia Wednesday morning.Vancouver Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Matthew Trudeau said crews were called to the intersection of Westbrook Mall and Thunderbird Boulevard on the city's west side just after 9:30 a.m. Technical and heavy rescue teams were soon called in to assist with what Trudeau is calling a "complex" rescue.Acco