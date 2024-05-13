Man has life-threatening injuries after crash

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Devon, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to Jockey Hill in Crediton at about 08:40 BST on Sunday.

The force said the driver of a beige Volvo V40, aged in his 30s, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

It said the road was shut for investigation work.

Police have asked witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

