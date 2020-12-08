Man linked to white supremacist group gets 5 years in prison

·4 min read

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A Maryland man was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an FBI undercover investigation of a white supremacist group that espoused using violence to accelerate overthrowing the U.S. government.

William Garfield Bilbrough IV was an “unabashed” member of the group, called The Base, and participated in its military-style training camps, a federal prosecutor said. Bilbrough, 20, was one of three men arrested in January ahead of a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia.

Prosecutors have said the two other group members, Brian Mark Lemley Jr. and Patrik Mathews, discussed “the planning of violence” at the Richmond rally. Bilbrough participated in early discussions about travelling to Richmond but had tried to distance himself from the group shortly before his arrest, a prosecutor has said.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang told Bilbrough that his punishment is for his actions, not his extremist ideology.

“Regardless of the viewpoints of The Base and its members, the law cannot tolerate the kind of violence that you were facilitating,” Chuang said. “You got yourself off this path before it got too far into violence.”

Bilbrough was charged with conspiring to transport and harbour Mathews, who is accused of illegally entering the U.S. from Canada in 2019. Bilbrough pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts related to assisting Mathews, including a conspiracy charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Bilbrough answered a series of routine questions during Tuesday's hearing but declined to give a statement before Chuang sentenced him. The judge accepted the terms of a plea agreement in which prosecutors and Bilbrough's attorneys jointly recommended a five-year prison sentence.

Lemley, a U.S. Army veteran from Elkton, Maryland, and Mathews, a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist, have pleaded not guilty to charges including transporting a firearm and ammunition with the intent to commit a felony. Bilbrough was not charged with any firearms-related offences .

Defence attorney Megan Coleman told the judge that Bilbrough recognizes the “gravity and the severity of his actions.”

“It really is a tragic case from our perspective,” she said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom described Bilbrough as the “least culpable” of the three men and vowed to seek longer prison sentences for Lemley and Mathews if they're convicted.

Mathews fled Canada after a Winnipeg Free Press reporter exposed him as a member of The Base in an August 2019 article. Bilbrough drove with Lemley to Michigan to pick up Mathews, knowing that the Canadian had entered the U.S. “to engage in subversive activity or other serious criminal behaviour ,” Windom said.

Lemley and Mathews also face separate but related federal charges in Delaware, where they shared a home. A closed-circuit television camera and microphone investigators installed in the home captured Lemley talking about using a thermal imaging scope affixed to his rifle to ambush unsuspecting civilians and police officers, prosecutors said.

“I need to claim my first victim,” Lemley said last December, according to prosecutors.

Mathews talked about the Virginia rally as a “boundless” opportunity, authorities said. Mathews also videotaped himself advocating for killing people, poisoning water supplies and derailing trains, a prosecutor wrote in a court filing.

An FBI undercover employee infiltrated the group, visiting the Delaware home and driving with Mathews and Lemley to a gun range in Maryland in January.

Bilbrough was working as a pizza delivery driver and living with his grandmother in Denton, Maryland, at the time of his arrest.

The case against the three men charged in Maryland are part of a larger investigation of The Base. In January, authorities in Georgia and Wisconsin arrested four other men linked to the group.

Bilbrough participated in several training camps for The Base, including one in Georgia in August 2019, and appeared in a propaganda video for the group, according to prosecutors. They said Bilbrough had compared The Base favourably to al-Qaida and remarked to other Base members that the Islamic State group “doesn’t compare to us.”

“By these statements, Bilbrough was boasting that The Base’s aspirations were greater than either terrorist organization,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

During a hearing in January, Windom displayed a photograph recovered from Bilbrough’s phone in which the defendant is holding up the severed head of a goat he killed in a “ritual sacrifice” at a training camp in Georgia for members of The Base. Bilbrough initially tried to kill the goat with a knife but failed, so he borrowed a gun to shoot it, Windom said.

Michael Kunzelman, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • EMV students sent home as precautionary measure

    Seven classes at Ecole Mountain View were sent home as the result of an individual from the elementary school testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 30. “We are sending home people as a precautionary measure and there’s one positive COVID-19 case here, it affects a lot of people, but there has only been one COVID case. Our hope is that everybody will stay home as a precaution and will be safe and will be OK,” said Kurt Scobie, principal of Mountain View. Scobie explained that this is not considered an outbreak, but students will have to monitor for symptoms during their 14 days of required isolation after last contact with the case. In the meantime, teachers will provide students with at-home assignments and learning until they return to school on Dec. 9. Teachers are working on what the next six class days will look like and will send out packages to their students. “I think the teachers feel it is easier overall to move into online learning. It’s not the same difficulty as there was in March,” Scobie said. The school was notified of the positive COVID-19 result on the morning of Nov. 30, but the individual had been self-isolating since the onset of symptoms on Nov. 25. Through contact tracing, anyone who was in close contact on Nov. 23, 24, and 25 was notified. School staff immediately determined that the individual worked within close proximity of students in two Grade three classes who were then sent home. “You want everybody to be safe and you don’t want to send anybody home scared. We were sending home Grade three’s in the middle of the day. Their teachers did a fantastic job of keeping them calm, being supportive for them, all of it. Answering all the questions they needed to,” Scobie said. Alberta Health Services (AHS) explained that anyone in the same room as the individual for at least 15 minutes, masked or not, would be considered a close contact. The individual was wearing a mask for the duration of their time in each classroom. After speaking with AHS, five more classes were notified that the individual had been in their classroom and they would be required to stay home as well.  Families from one grade one, grade two, grade six, and two grade five classes were contacted. Scobie said that while the process went smoothly, contacting the families and caretakers was difficult. Teachers and staff don’t want to send students home and want to provide the best learning environment as possible, he added. “We feel bad and nobody wants to be the person that has COVID. Everybody that’s here cares about these kids and wants to do the best by them and it’s devastating to be the person that has covid and feels they’ve disappointed everyone,” Scobie said. Parents were very understanding and staff were able to answer as many questions as they could. Scobie explained that siblings of primary contacts can still continue coming to school and only primary contacts have to stay home to isolate. All classes are cleaned every day and affected classrooms will undergo a deep clean. Students don’t have to get tested unless they show symptoms. Pending any other positive cases, students and teachers will return to school on Dec. 9.  Families of students and staff were reminded to monitor for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and fill out the online Alberta Health Services COVID-19 self-assessment or call Health Link at 811 if they notice symptoms. Scobie noted that the health unit has been very supportive as well as the Grande Yellowhead Public School Division (GYPSD). “Everytime we’re confused about something and we ask, we get answers. I get answers from my division that are good and I get answers from AHS that’s been good,” Scobie said. Dr. Kelly Harding, assistant superintendent at GYPSD, stated that the division is proud of how their teachers are handling the situation and are focusing on kids learning.  “From a division perspective, we are very appreciative of the hard work of every school leader and the families and the staff who contribute to keeping the school risk free of transmission,” she said. Diana Rinne, senior communications advisor at AHS, noted that an SMS text system was implemented to quickly notify persons of their positive COVID-19 test results. “This means that people are getting test results 24/7 and receive the instructions to immediately isolate. As such, when students test positive for COVID-19, parents often receive a text message ahead of being phoned by AHS and will often notify their child’s school before AHS has completed contact tracing,” Rinne said. AHS is prioritizing school-aged children for case investigations and contact tracing and streamlining the process to ensure that teachers and school staff are easily identified for prioritization as well.   With confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 continuing to rise across Alberta, local Dr. Noel Corser stated that Hinton’s hospital is also feeling the pressure. “Our hospital doesn't exist in a vacuum, but is affected by the overall health system - currently Jasper is unable to admit new patients so they may come here, and we've had to open space for Edmonton patients because Edmonton is overflowing,” Corser stated. When Edmonton is severely backed up, it's more likely that patients who need Edmonton-level care won't be able to get it, and that's scary, he reiterated. Corser stated that people should not avoid coming to the hospital if they're sick, which happened to some extent in the spring, and led to worse outcomes in some cases. People should avoid leaving their house if they're sick for any reason other than going to the hospital, he added. “We got lucky in the spring, and have been lucky since then. Ignoring the public health advice is a bit like drinking and driving–you can get away with it for a while, but sooner or later you're going to kill somebody,” Corser said. Doing the right thing will get Alberta through this, he added, which means abiding by the restrictions. During the council meeting on Dec. 1, CAO Emily Olsen noted that the mandatory mask bylaw has been received well with some questions and without any enforcement issues. There had been no complaints about anyone not following the bylaw. As of Dec. 1, Hinton had 12 active cases of COVID-19 in its region. Due to a provincial order passed on Nov. 27, all regions and municipalities that entered into enhanced status during the order, like Hinton, will remain in an enhanced status until at least Dec. 15, Olsen added. “That’s been confirmed that Hinton has passed that threshold after Nov. 27 and will remain enhanced until further notice,” Olsen said.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Newfoundland town shuts down amid COVID concerns as province stays out of bubble

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador will stay out of the Atlantic bubble for at least another month as the province prepares to receive its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week.  Premier Andrew Furey told reporters Monday that the province's decision two weeks ago to burst the bubble would remain in place, meaning all visitors to the province must self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether they come from Atlantic Canada.  Canada's easternmost province joined Prince Edward Island, which announced late last week that it will remain out of the bubble at least until Dec. 21. P.E.I. has since entered a two-week "circuit-breaker" lockdown in an effort to deal with possible community spread of the novel coronavirus. The Atlantic bubble was established in July and allowed residents of the region to travel between the provinces without self-isolating.  "I think we've seen within adjacent jurisdictions that the numbers haven't materially changed all that much," said Furey. "We've seen in Prince Edward Island nearly a full lockdown. We don't want to go there, so this is a measure to try to prevent that." Furey also said the province would receive 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week. "Thank God," he said. "Hope is on the horizon." He said the province expects another shipment of the vaccine later in the month.  The province announced no new cases on Monday, but the town of Harbour Breton was on high alert as officials were still trying to chase down the source of an infection announced in the region over the weekend. Echoing the town council's plea to residents on Sunday, chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald asked people in the town to stay home as much as possible and to stay out of stores and establishments outside the community. Health Minister John Haggie said the town's health-care centre was closed to visitors after two workers tested positive for COVID-19. One provides hands-on care and one works in administration, Haggie said, and all of the residents of the facility have tested negative for the virus. Testing for staff is underway, he said. In an interview, Harbour Breton Mayor Georgina Ollerhead said concern is high because many residents in the town of about 1,600 are older and more vulnerable. "So one case of COVID is one too many," Ollerhead said. Atlantic Canada's other island province was also hunkering down in light of confirmed cases whose origins have not yet been traced. P.E.I. reported four new cases of COVID-19 Monday — a woman in her 20s, two men in their 20s and a man in his 30s.  Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison, said all four cases were close contacts with other cases announced over the weekend.  "The fact that there is no connection to recent out-of-province travel is very concerning," Morrison said at a news conference in Charlottetown. "I continue to be worried about what is currently happening with COVID-19 in our province." New Brunswick, meanwhile, lifted restrictions in the Moncton and Fredericton health regions on Monday thanks to a declining COVID-19 caseload. Health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19, a person in their 40s in the Fredericton region and a person in their 70s in the Edmundston area.  Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation. The province currently has 81 active cases with three patients hospitalized — two are in intensive care. Meanwhile, Nova Scotia reported eight new cases for a total of 90 active cases. Four were in the Halifax area, including a case reported at Ian Forsyth Elementary School in Dartmouth. Two other cases were reported in the western zone, including one at Berwick and District School and one related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, while the remaining two cases were in the eastern zone. One of the eastern zone cases was travel-related while the other was under investigation. In a new release, Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, noted a decline in case numbers in recent days. "While this is good news, it is does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a risk," Strang said. "If we don't follow all the public health measures, we could easily see a spike in cases." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. — Written by Keith Doucette in Halifax with files from Sarah Smellie in St. John's and Kevin Bissett in Fredericton. The Canadian Press

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign international wide receiver Andres Salgado

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed receiver Andres Salgado.Salgado, a Mexico City native, appeared in 15 regular-season games for the Stampeders during the 2019 season and recorded one special-teams tackle.He also dressed for the Stampeders’ West semifinal loss to Winnipeg.Salgado was Calgary's first-round selection (ninth overall) in the inaugural CFL-Liga de Futbol Americano (Mexico) draft in January of 2019. Prior to joining the Stampeders, Salgado played for Condors CDMX in the Mexican league. In his final season with the Condors, he led the LFA with an average of 18.9 yards per catch and had 31 receptions for 586 yards. Salgado had a 44-yard touchdown catch in the Condors’ victory in the league’s championship game, the Mexico Bowl.“Andres has worked extremely hard on and off the field from the moment he joined the Stampeders and has made steady improvement as a player,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a release. “He has continued to show that work ethic and dedication this past year as he chose to remain in Calgary."The moratorium on clubs re-signing their players was lifted on Monday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Minister hopes to continue work with mobile home tenants

    Service Minister, Nathan Glubish, hopes to gather concerns and comments from Alberta’s mobile home tenants through a province-wide survey. “We know the Residential Tenancy Dispute Resolution Service (RTDRS) can’t solve every problem that a mobile home community resident might face, we know that Service Alberta alone does not have the tools to address all of those problems,” Glubish said. Mobile home tenants gained access to the RTDRS in November 2020, which is one step in the right direction, according to Glubish. RTDRS allows mobile home tenants to resolve disputes between them and their landlords in less time and at a lower cost than going through the provincial court system. “They’ve been asking about this for many years. Ultimately this gives them access to the same support, the same dispute resolution service, that every other renter in Alberta has access to,” said Minister Glubish. Early access to the RTDRS was granted for eviction-related disputes on June 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as of Nov. 16, the RTDRS system is accepting other tenancy-related disputes from the mobile home community in Alberta. Prior to the Mobile Home Sites Tenancies Amendment Act, residents and landlords of mobile home communities were forced to resolve disputes through the court.  “It was one of the first actions I took as a minister in a brand new government and as a brand new MLA. And I’m really proud of the work we’ve done on that,” Glubish said. Glubish said that ongoing work with mobile home tenants will include the provincial and municipal government, as well as many departments across the government. “There are so many departments that overlap with these various issues that mobile home residents are facing,” he said. Results from the online survey will be reviewed by officials from several government departments after it closes on Dec. 13. Glubish visited the town of Hinton on Aug. 28, 2019, to hear what residents had to say about their experience living in local mobile home parks. Besides concerns from mobile home residents regarding accountability, management of infrastructure, and enforcing rules within a mobile home park, residents also asked for a cap on rent. When asked about these concerns, Glubish stated that the survey is a great opportunity for residents to communicate additional concerns and provide them with more information. “This is a perfect example of why I’m going to be collaborating with colleagues from other departments such as community and social services, the department of health, the department of municipal affairs, seniors and housing, and also departments like infrastructure and justice and transportation,” Glubish said. Based on the feedback, the provincial government can get the right departments and levels of government around the table to focus on the issues and figure out the best path forward, Glubish said. Martin Long, MLA for West Yellowhead, did not respond to a request for comment prior to the Hinton Voice deadline. The RTDRS is currently fully available remotely at alberta.ca/residential-tenancy-dispute-resolution-service.aspx The survey can be found online until Dec. 13 at alberta.ca/mobile-home-site-issues-engagement.aspxMasha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • Fifth death in two days due to COVID-19 reported Monday

    Following fourth deaths reported on Sunday another death related to COVID-19 was reported on Monday.  The person was from the Regina zone and in their 60s. The number of deaths in the province has now grown to 60. There was also 274 new cases reported by the province on Monday. The North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, reported 28 new cases. The current seven-day average is 264, or 21.8 cases per 100,000 population. North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 257 active cases, the same number as reported Friday. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 233 active cases and North Central 3 has 57 active cases. The North Central zone is third in the Active Case Breakdown with 547 active cases.  Of the 10,412 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,763 are considered active. Of the 143 people in hospital in the province, 117 are receiving in patient care including 12 in the North Central. Of the 26 in intensive care six are in the North Central. The recovered number now sits at 5,589 after 59 more recoveries were reported. The total numbers of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,412 of those 2,136 cases are from the north area (762 north west, 1027 north central and 347 north east). Yesterday, 3,004 COVID-19 tests were processed. As of today there have been 367,396 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.    Regina leads in new cases reported on Monday   In other zones there were 80 cases in Regina, 72 in Saskatoon, 26 in the North West, 21 in the Far North West, 12 in the South East, eight in the South West, seven in the Central East, six in the North East, four in the South Central and a single case in the Far North Central.  Three new cases have pending residence information. One case with pending residence information has been assigned to the Saskatoon zone.  As well, one case with pending residence information has been deemed a non-Saskatchewan resident and removed from the case counts. Of the 143 people in hospital elsewhere in the province; 48 are in Saskatoon, 24 are in Regina, nine in the North West, two in the South West and one individual in North East and South Central, are receiving in patient care.  Elsewhere in the province in intensive care there are 11 in Saskatoon, eight in the Regina zone and one in the South West zone. The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 1,538 cases. In second place is Regina with 1,131 active cases. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,730. Of those, 3,138 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 2,020 cases are from the Regina area, 1,306 cases are from the south area (510 south west, 453 south central and 343 south east), 1,082 cases are from the far north area (680 far north west, 84 far north central and 318 far north east) and 697 cases are from the central area (297 central west and 400 central east). There are now 33 cases with pending residence information There are currently 324 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances. Of the 10,412 cases in the province: 504 cases are related to travel, 4,300 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 2,400 have no known exposures and 3,208 are under investigation by local public health. The age breakdown shows 2,191 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 3,651 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 2,596 are in the 40-59-age range, 1,400 are in the 60-79-age range and 408 are in the 80-plus-age range. Five cases have a pending age confirmation. The gender breakdown shows 50 per cent of the cases being females and 50 per cent being males.Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • New B.C. government makes big commitments to fish and habitat conservation

    The B.C. NDP is sending strong signals fisheries management and habitat conservation will play a bigger role in government decisions.  Fishing groups and conservation advocates pushing for a new, dedicated provincial ministry to fisheries to tackle a myriad of issues, notably the worst salmon returns on record, expressed some disappointment when Premier John Horgan unveiled his new cabinet last week without the announcement of a new ministry, but not without praising the government for some positive steps forward.  Chief among them is the newly named ministry of agriculture, food and fisheries (formally just agriculture), a symbolic but important action that comes with the creation of a parliamentary secretary for fisheries and aquaculture, Fin Donnelly. The former federal Member of Parliament has a track record for introducing bills and forming non-partisan alliances aimed at protecting ocean health.  “He’s a very capable person for the new role in B.C.,” Aaron Hill, executive director of the Watershed Watch Salmon Society said. “The important thing is the ministry be given the latitude and resources they need to do their job. Wild salmon management in this province has been hampered for a long time because of the siloing between ministries. The creation of a new ministry probably wouldn’t solve that, but a parliamentary secretary role could be great, as long as Donnelly makes a point of breaking through.”  That is especially crucial for fulfilling the mandate of working closely with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on new mandates to step up protection of fish habitat through a new biodiversity strategy and the creation of a a Watershed Security Strategy.  Donnelly also has a mandate to support the new Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resources, Nathan Cullen, to develop a new provincial coastal strategy that better protects marine habitat while growing coastal economies.  Lastly, the ministry has also been asked to maintain its work with the federal government to develop new strategies to revitalize B.C.’s wild salmon populations, but also push to double the five-year, $143-million Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, split 30 per cent and 70 per cent by the provincial and federal governments respectively. Quinn Bender, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Rupert Northern View

  • Alberta student wins international science competition

    A Grade 12 student from Fort McMurray, Alta., has won an international science competition, Breakthrough Junior Challenge, with a three minute video explaining quantum tunnelling. Maryam Tsegaye’s prize includes a $250,000 US scholarship.

  • Eight people test positive for COVID-19 at B.C. mink farm, outbreak declared

    BURNABY, B.C. — A health authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a mink farm after eight people at the operation in British Columbia's Fraser Valley tested positive for the disease. Fraser Health says in a statement it is screening people connected to the unnamed farm. It says people who test positive for COVID-19 or those who are close contacts of employees or farm operators are self-isolating. Fraser Health says officials from the health authority and WorkSafeBC are at the site to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Fraser Health says the B.C. Health Act has placed the mink farm under orders to restrict the transport of animals, goods and products. In October, Canada's mink breeders announced they were increasing safety measures on their farms to avoid the devastating COVID-19 outbreaks that have plagued their European and American counterparts. Infections on mink farms in Europe and the United States have shown the animals are susceptible to COVID-19. Canada's breeders are already suffering from a drop in fur prices and losses from the Chinese market. Breeders in Denmark euthanized 15 million minks over concerns about a mutated version of the virus that has spread among the animals. Mink farmers in Spain have culled almost 100,000. In the U.S., nearly 10,000 minks across Utah died of COVID-19 as the virus spread rapidly across farms in the state. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • ‘Damned if I do … damned if I don’t,’ says tourism business owner

    Nicole Grigorov feels caught in a “horrible position” when it comes to keeping the Mattawa River Resort afloat during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s gone beyond the minimum when it comes to safety protocols to protect her staff, guests, and family as well as the community of Mattawa. But the outbreaks in southern Ontario, where many customers live, are fuelling concern from within the Mattawa community and potential guests who fear she’s inviting trouble to a green zone. Emails and trolls on Facebook and Instagram, she said, are bringing her down at a time she’s already traumatized by the economic pressure putting her business into the red. “If I don’t take customers then I can’t feed my family,” Grigorov said during a multi-task telephone interview Thursday. She was juggling directions to a staff member and, as a director with the Northeastern Ontario Tourism Association, preparing for a board meeting. Like many other businesses depending on tourists, “I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t,” she said, adding they’re focused on mitigating the risks while dealing with increased costs and decreased revenue. Guests are vetted, she said, with a list of questions and cottages are sterilized wall to wall by staff and fogged with a virus-killing mist after they leave. Before they even come, Grigorov said she warns them that they shouldn’t expect things to be normal at the resort or in the community. “What I asked my guests is to please stay away from the other guests, you know, ‘You’re not here to make friends, you’re here to get away and have fun,’” she said, adding they’re also advised to bring their own groceries to reduce their exposure in the community. “It’s a really hard thing to tell people but I’m trying to keep everyone safe, right? And so, in doing that, we had no issues all summer. We had no issues in the fall,” she said, noting they have plenty of space on their 147 acres to socially distance. Compared to a crowded box store, Grigorov said there is no comparison when it comes to reduced risk. “So why are people freaking out on places like me? What they should be doing is supporting places like mine so we don’t go under,” she said. She had heard enough negative sentiment to post a message about it on her social media account asking for a bit of understanding of the situation. “I would like to be one of the small businesses who survived (this) horrible global disaster and live to tell people how we got through this together,” she states. “I am exhausted mentally but have to keep going so if you have negative comments because you don’t agree with what we are doing, I respect your opinion, however, I also have the right to mine and ask for kindness not hate,” she wrote. “Please, let’s be respectful toward each other.” Dave Dale is a Local Journalism Reporter with BayToday.ca. LJI is funded by the Government of Canada.Dave Dale, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca

  • Budget 2021: dépenses en hausse de 7 %

    Malgré le gel du compte de taxes annoncé plus tôt cet automne, le budget municipal montre une hausse de 54,4 M$ des dépenses en 2021, dont plus de la moitié (55 %) est consacré à l’ajout de services. Voilà ce qu’a déclaré d’emblée le maire Marc Demers lors du dépôt du budget en visioconférence, le 7 décembre. «En 2021, la Ville de Laval fonctionnera avec un budget de 932 millions [de dollars]. Ça comprend une augmentation des dépenses de 6,9 % par rapport à l’an dernier», a-t-il résumé, précisant que le 8e budget de son administration priorisait l’amélioration des services aux citoyens, la relance économique et la protection de l’environnement. Le budget 2021 comprend la création du Bureau du citoyen dont l’objectif est d’assurer une gestion intégrée des relations avec les Lavallois. Le budget qui y est dévolu se chiffre à 2,5 M$ pour les deux prochaines années, a indiqué le directeur général de la Municipalité, Jacques A. Ulysse. Cette nouvelle entité administrative chapeautera notamment l’équipe de la centrale téléphonique 311, la porte d’entrée pour toutes requêtes citoyennes, a ajouté le maire. L’amélioration des services municipaux passerait également par la création du Bureau de la résilience municipale, la mise en service de l’écocentre Dagenais ainsi que l’optimisation des opérations déneigement et la poursuite des projets pilote visant à éliminer le stationnement alternatif l’automne prochain. Pour ces deux dernières mesures, la Ville injecte une enveloppe additionnelle conjointe de 2,6 M$. Pour soutenir la relance en cette période pandémique, la Ville bonifie de plus de 25 % le budget dédié au Service de développement économique, lequel passe de 8,1 à 10,2 M$. Plus des trois quarts (78 %) de cette hausse sont consacrés à des programmes et partenariats offerts en aide aux entreprises lavalloises, soit un montant de 1,7 M$ précise la Ville. En plus de gérer un plan de relance évalué à 20 M$, ce Service municipal travaillera à l’élaboration d’un nouveau plan d’attractivité internationale. Au chapitre des «projets structurants», le budget 2021 prévoit, entre autres, une somme de 2,2 M$ dans le développement du Carré Laval en vue d’y accueillir éventuellement une zone d’innovation et un quartier carboneutre. «En situation de crise, c’est le devoir des différents paliers de gouvernement de stimuler l’économie et non pas de se mettre en mode austérité qui pourrait avoir des conséquences à long terme sur l’ensemble du territoire», a fait valoir le maire pour justifier l’ajout de 127 employés équivalent temps plein, ce qui portera les effectifs municipaux à 4151 employés au cours du prochain exercice financier. À cet égard, il a cité en exemple le programme triennal d’immobilisation (PTI 2021-2023) qui totalise 1,4 milliard de dollars en investissement, dont 382 M$ en 2021. En matière d’environnement, l’administration Demers se dote d’un Bureau de la résilience municipale dont le mandat sera de mieux gérer les risques liés aux aléas climatiques, tels les cocktails météo impliquant des épisodes de gel et dégel en quelques heures, en hiver, et les pandémies donne-t-on en exemple. Par ailleurs, le budget 2021 réserve 1,2 M$ pour la poursuite de l’implantation des bacs noirs à la faveur d’une «collecte optimale» des ordures, une somme de 700 000 $ pour la mise en service du premier écocentre permanent, qui ouvrira ses portes sur le site Dagenais l’automne prochain, et 300 000 $ pour des interventions de déminéralisation et de plantation pour combattre les îlots de chaleur. Au chapitre des transports collectifs, la contribution municipale s’élèvera l’an prochain à 87 M$, ce qui représente une augmentation de 2,2 M$ par rapport à 2020. Quant au programme triennal d’immobilisations (PTI), il est projeté d’investir d’ici les 3 prochaines années la somme de 38,2 M$ dans l’acquisition de milieux naturels (21 M$), la plantation d’arbres (11,5 M$) et l’achat de terrains pour y aménager des espaces verts (5,7 M$).Stéphane St-Amour, Initiative de journalisme local, Courrier Laval

  • Liberals set to kick-start talks on new child-care system and funding, Hussen says

    OTTAWA — Two key federal cabinet ministers marked the anniversary of a landmark report on women's issues in Canada with a political push for a national daycare system, encouraging provinces and MPs to not stand in the way of the revived promise.It was 50 years ago Monday that the Royal Commission on the Status of Women in Canada released its final report, which called on all levels of government to immediately start work on national child-care system.The Liberals, who promised a universal daycare system on the campaign trail in 1993, have once again pledged to deliver on that goal. The Liberals put some money toward that end in the fall economic statement tabled late last month, but getting there will take time and negotiations with provinces about the fine details of how a program would look.Families Minister Ahmed Hussen said in an interview Monday that the Liberals would be as "accommodating as possible" during what he agreed could be challenging talks.He argued that provincial and federal politicians should be onside with the essence of what the government wants to put in place — the federal New Democrats in particular.The Liberals have long sought to pin blame on the NDP for siding with other opposition parties to bring down the minority Paul Martin government in 2005, which ended talks towards a national child-care system at the time."Ultimately, it's about the kids and it's about the parents so that they can go back to work and have access to truly affordable child care, because that's the biggest pressure on all levels of government," Hussen said.He added that "politicians in this country need to support this effort."Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivered a similar message Monday during an appearance on CTV talk show The Social, as the Liberals vie for public backing for a plan they have yet to fully form.NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the Liberals need to look in the mirror to find someone to blame for why the country still lacks universal child care."They've had the ability and the time to bring in place universal child care and they simply have not done it," Singh said Monday on Parliament Hill."Right now, they're not showing a commitment to universal child care. They're not even showing a commitment to keeping the existing level of child care. Let that be very clear."Child-care experts suggest a national system could take years to create, including building new infrastructure to accommodate the more than two million spaces that are estimated to be needed for widespread coverage, and training new staff.Freeland acknowledged a longer time frame when asked about a five-year spend on a child-care secretariat to build policy capacity inside the federal government."It's going to take time," Freeland said in the television interview."I'm not going to promise instant results. That's impossible and would be dishonest."The Liberals have promised $420 million to train and retain early childhood educators, the specifics of which will be subject to negotiations with provinces, Hussen said.  That would mean provincial needs would determine how many staff get retained through wage increases, or students trained through the help of bursaries.Talks will start over the coming months on how that money will be used while at the same time negotiations push ahead on funding arrangements set to expire in March for existing child-care dollars."We have to do two things: continue the current supports through and beyond COVID, but on a parallel track, negotiate and try to establish this national system as early as possible," Hussen said.Hussen suggested the current agreements could be used as a platform for a national system, including expectations for how provinces report on spending, how the money can be used and the number of spaces protected or created. Accountability in a national system would follow the same lines, "if not introduce even more expectations of higher levels of accountability," he said.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

  • Virtual care expansion too slow, AGCO not transparent, funeral sector needs work: AG

    TORONTO — Ontario's expansion of virtual health-care services has been too slow, its retirement homes have an increasing number of residents who should be in long-term care, and its gaming, alcohol and cannabis regulator lacks transparency, the province's auditor general said in a sweeping report released Monday. Bonnie Lysyk issued 13 value-for-money audits in her annual report, which also looked at consumer protection in the bereavement sector and the review and implementation of school curricula among other issues.Ontario has been slow to integrate virtual care services with its health-care system, Lysyk said, and while the government relaxed rules around billing for remote care this year to accommodate the surge in demand, that work will need to accelerate after the pandemic.The auditor found the Ontario Telemedicine Network, which offers remote care, and the Ministry of Health "do not have effective systems and procedures in place to offer virtual care services more long term in a cost-efficient manner to meet Ontarians’ needs."What's more, she said, the audit found "numerous cases" where physicians had "significantly high" billings for virtual care, including one where a doctor billed $1.7 million for remote services in 2019-2020 and another $1.9 million for in-person services. That doctor reported seeing as many as 321 patients virtually in one day, the report said.Lysyk also raised concerns about the proliferation of private, for-pay virtual care services, saying they have "created risk of unequal access to health care, as well as oversight risk" since they aren't under provincial purview.The report also delves into the management and operation of Ontario's 770 retirement homes, and found an increasing number of people in those facilities require a higher level of care that could more suitably be provided in a long-term care facility.More than 4,000 patients who no longer needed acute care in hospitals were discharged to retirement homes in 2019-2020, the auditor found. "Many of those people had health profiles similar to residents in long-term-care homes," Lysyk said.In another audit, Lysyk found that consumers are not adequately protected from high pressure sales tactics when purchasing funeral services. An audit of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario found the agency must do a better job requiring the industry to provide pricing transparency to the public.Key information such as price lists for funeral services and products are not easily accessible, making it difficult for people to comparison shop at a time when they must make decisions quickly and under emotional duress, Lysyk said."We were ... surprised by what we saw," she said. In another audit, Ontario's blood supply was found to be safe and largely reliable, but there were issues surrounding the supply of blood plasma, which largely comes from international sources. Blood plasma is used to produce immunoglobins, a blood product with growing demand, the report said.Ontario's hospitals obtain blood components and products from the not-profit organization Canada Blood Services, but the Ministry of Health does not gather key information about demand for those components or what's used by hospitals, the report said. “The collection of this information from hospitals would help better forecast future supply needs, which is particularly important given the delays in surgeries as a result of COVID-19,” Lysyk said.In examining the education sector, the auditor found school curricula are aging, with many not being revised in a decade or more. Many textbooks are just as old and "not relevant," she said.Lysyk said the Ministry of Education doesn't have a formal process to determine what should be updated and when.The auditor also flagged a lack of transparency in the gaming, alcohol and cannabis regulator.Lysyk conducted her first audit of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and was critical of how it oversees its approximately 78,500 licensees across the four sectors it regulates.She noted that compliance officials have “significant autonomy” when it comes to selecting establishments to inspect, but do not document the rationale used to make the selection.Lysyk also noted that most recreational cannabis sold in the province continues to be sold illegally – accounting for almost 80 per cent of sales in 2019-2020.Meanwhile, the agency is not monitoring the movement of recreational cannabis in retail stores, she said. The report found stores reported destroying nearly 5,500 units of product from September 2019 to July 2020. But the AGCO had no assurance that these units were “not lost, stolen, or diverted.” Lysyk also highlighted a lack of co-ordination when it comes to services for Indigenous communities and people, saying even the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs was "not familiar" with many of the programs offered.She also pointed to limited access to broadband internet as a barrier for Indigenous communities when it comes to using services like virtual health care, online learning and e-commerce opportunities. Only 17 per cent of households on First Nations reserves have basic internet service, Lysyk said.The auditor said the Premier Doug Ford’s government also spent over $37.5 million on advertising this year, up from approximately $16 million the previous year.Lysyk said her office had “concerns” with 125 ads in four campaigns - nearly 20 per cent of the government’s advertising in 2019-2020 - with a value of nearly $9.5 million.Those ads would not have passed more stringent rules barring partisan or self-congratulatory messages that were scrapped by the previous government in 2015, she said.The annual update comes shortly after Lysyk released a report into the province's pandemic response, which found it was slower and more reactive than that of other provinces. Ford dismissed that report as "21 pages of inaccuracies." But this week, Ford praised the auditor's work. "I love this report," he said. "This gives me the ammunition I need to sit down with the (public service) and to be very frank, the ministers and deputy ministers, and run through the concerns."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Shawn Jeffords and Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

  • Future options on golf course requested

    After some discussion about the future of the Hinton Golf Course, council requested a report outlining options for land consolidation and requested that any options be presented regarding any potential economic development opportunities. Administration is exploring what is possible with the Hinton Golf Club Society in the long term, but wanted to give council an opportunity to provide additional direction and hear what options they want to explore during the Nov. 10 standing committee meeting. CAO Emily Olsen stated that there are increased expenses around the golf course asset that the Town recently took over, and it was not in the long term plan to assume that asset. The loan amount the Town has assumed is around $58,000 per year, Olsen said. Currently, the Town has a one year operating agreement with the Hinton Golfing Society. Olsen stated that some interest has been expressed from potential buyers on the Golf Course property, but without any direction from council to entertain those requests, nothing has been done. “There's a number of potential opportunities or options for council to investigate further, for administration to investigate and bring information back, including the potential sale of the land, potential subdivision, and different uses of the land,” said Olsen. Those options would be laid out in the report on land consolidation. Coun. Dewly Nelson felt the biggest challenge would be that the land is under the care of at least three different bodies, some private, municipal, and provincial. “Whatever the next steps are I think having clarity and certainty around that land, whether that’s establishing long term leases, or purchasing back some privately owned stuff, or acquiring more crown land, I think [a report] is a foundational step for anything else we do moving forward,” Nelson said. He added that a report on different options could be the foundation for conversations with the public as well. Coun. Albert Ostashek agreed that a report on consolidating land options was an important part of figuring out long term solutions, however he was not comfortable having the Town committed to a long term liability obligation that they’re currently carrying forward. “I would like a permanent solution to the future golf course decided on sooner rather than later,” said Ostashek. Nelson stated that there might not be interest in 2021 for a large investment of the golf course.  He added that he has a huge interest in seeing any investment requests come forward to council. “We’re paying $158,000 a year to pay off an asset. It would be good to get an idea of what opportunities are out there to maximize a return on that asset but at the same time, acknowledging that it has been a community golf course for 60 plus years and we want to preserve that service and amenity for our community as well,” Coun. Tyler Waugh said. Mayor Marcel Michaels explained that there are a multitude of avenues to explore and the reason this could not be done before was due to a 15 year lease with the golf committee that meant it had to stay as status quo. “If there’s a private developer who right now is interested and has been talking to the Town about buying this whole piece of property and developing it to the nth degree. I would like to know that option, even if it wasn’t one that was favoured at the end of the day. Having all the information is better,” said Maguhn. The report with options for land consolidation will be brought back to a standing committee before the end of Q2 2021.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Man sent to hospital after shooting in Port Coquitlam

    One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Port Coquitlam on Monday morning that police say was likely targeted. RCMP say they were called to reports of shots being fired in the 1500-block of Broadway Street at around 9:30 a.m.When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital and it's not yet known how serious his injuries are. The incident appears to have been targeted and a black vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene northbound on Broadway Street, RCMP Const. Deanna Law said in a news release.No bystanders were injured. Police are asking drivers who may have been in the area at the time to review their dashcam footage.Anyone else with information about this incident is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

  • Lidia Menapace, Italian Resistance member, dies at age 96

    ROME — Lidia Brisca Menapace, a Resistance member during World War II who later was an advocate of pacifism and women’s rights and was elected to the Italian Senate on a Communist party ticket, has died. She was 96.Italian state radio said she had been hospitalized for several days with COVID-19 in Bolzano, the Alpine city where she had lived in latter decades. She died early Monday in the hospital.As young woman, Lidia Brisca pedaled a bicycle to deliver medicine and messages to Resistance fighters, known as Partisans, based in the countryside of the northern Piedmont region of her birth. La Repubblica daily said she had to memorize coded messages. The Partisans fought both the Fascists of Benito Mussolini's regime and German occupying troops during the war.Later, following her husband, Eugenio Menapace, who was from the northern province of Trentino, she took up life in Italy's Alpine area and became involved in post-war politics. She was the first woman to be elected to the provincial legislature of Bolzano, another Alpine province.She remained proud of the Resistance spirit, remarking that she was still a Partisan, because “being so is a choice of life."Italian President Sergio Mattarella paid tribute to her Monday, noting she was “strongly committed to the themes of peace.”She was born on April 3, 1924, in the Piedmont town of Novara.In its obituary, La Repubblica quoted her as explaining, on her 90th birthday, that her passion for women’s freedom derived from her mother’s “ethical code” for her two daughters. That code consisted of advising the girls to stay economically independent, so you can “do what you want, you can keep your husband or ditch him or find another. The important thing is you must not need to ask him for money for stockings.”Menapace served in the Senate from 2006 to 2008, elected on a Communist Refoundation party ticket. She also was one of the forces behind the birth of Manifesto, a leftist daily.“With Lidia Menapace is gone a free and strong voice, a constant reference in every struggle for women, for the rights of everyone, for peace,” said Democratic Party lawmaker Piero Fassino, a former mayor of Turin, the capital of Piedmont.She made her last appearance at a political rally almost exactly a year ago, in Bolzano, supporting a new grassroots movement that calls itself the Sardines. Its goal is to get as many possible citizens to peacefully pack public squares to make their voices heard on important issues.Frances D'Emilio, The Associated Press

  • Speakers' Spotlight threatened after being caught up in WE affair: co-founder

    OTTAWA — A small business that used to book speaking engagements for Justin Trudeau and his family has been caught in the partisan crossfire of the WE Charity affair.Martin Perelmuter, who co-founded Speakers' Spotlight 25 years ago with his wife, Farah, says his company has been harassed and its employees intimidated and threatened since August.That's when Conservative MPs began publicly calling on the company to disclose speaking fees earned over the past 12 years by the prime minister, his wife, mother and brother — even though that would have contravened privacy laws.In one Facebook post, which is still online, deputy Conservative leader Candice Bergen provided the company's toll-free phone number and urged people to call to press the point.Ever since, Perelmuter said Monday, his company has faced harassment, personal threats and a social media campaign he described as designed to discredit him and his wife and damage the reputation of their company, which was already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic."As a leader of a small company, I feel that my first obligation is to ensure the physical, emotional and mental health, safety and well-being of our employees," Perelmuter told the House of Commons ethics committee."For the first time in my 25-year career, I was in a situation where I didn't feel that I could properly protect everyone from what was going on. We had to get the police involved. It was a really nasty situation."Perelmuter said one individual who responded to the Conservative call posted on Facebook his wife's photo and private cellphone number, along with a rant "calling her disgusting and derogatory things""And so her phone started ringing day and night with all kinds of people calling. It was really unsettling."His voice breaking, Perelmuter said his wife "was in fear of her own personal safety for a while, she didn't want to leave the house."Some of their 27 employees, particularly young women on staff, were also concerned about their safety, he said.Perelmuter said he understands politics is "a tough business" but he said his company is not partisan and has been unfairly caught in the crossfire. He noted that the company had only a "tangential" connection to the WE affair and had nothing to do with the student services grant at the heart of the controversy."It's something that I never thought we would have to deal with. We're not in a controversial type of business."The controversy stems from the government's decision in June to give WE Charity a $43.5-million contract to manage the student grant program, despite the fact that Trudeau and various family members had spoken at numerous WE events in the past. WE later withdrew from the contract and the program was eventually cancelled.As part of its investigation into the affair, the ethics committee asked Speakers' Spotlight to turn over documents related to any fees earned by Trudeau and his family members for speaking engagements over the past 12 years.The company asked for an extension until Aug. 19 to produce the documents but, one day before the deadline, Trudeau prorogued Parliament. That put an end to the committee, whose clerk informed Perelmuter that he no longer had to submit the documents.However, Conservative MP Michael Barrett sent the company a letter the following week — which he released to the media before Perelmuter said he had a chance to read it — asking it to "do the right thing" and turn over the documents directly to members of the then-disbanded committee.Perelmuter said the company's legal counsel informed him that releasing the documents in that manner, without an order from the committee, would violate privacy laws. She was upset that a member of Parliament would ask the company to break the law, he told the committee.Bergen's Facebook post came shortly after Barrett publicly released his letter.By making the request public, Perelmuter said he "definitely felt like we were being intimidated" by Barrett."It was frankly quite shocking to me, to be completely honest," he said, adding that launching a lawsuit against Conservative MPs "has certainly crossed my mind."Barrett participated in Monday's committee hearing but did not address the matter. He did ask Perelmuter several questions about some specific speaking engagements. "I am extremely disappointed and shocked, but maybe not surprised, that Mr. Barrett was present here and that he did not use his time to offer a complete apology for his actions," said Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan.She and other Liberal members of the committee apologized to Perelmuter for what occurred, as did NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus.The chair of the committee, Conservative MP David Sweet, concluded the meeting by offering a "sincere apology" on behalf of the committee "for any of the unintended consequences that came from any actions of the committee members in regards to the obligations of our office."Once the committee was reconstituted in September, it sent a narrower request to Speakers' Spotlight for records of the speaking fees earned by Trudeau and his wife. The company complied with that request and those records have been in the hands of committee members for about a week.No one asked Perelmuter any questions Monday about those documents.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press

  • "Epicentre for syphilis:' Alberta to try dual syphilis, HIV test to fight outbreak

    EDMONTON — The University of Alberta has started a clinical trial to try to fight a syphilis outbreak in Edmonton and across northern Alberta.An outbreak was declared last year by Alberta Health Services after 12 stillborn births and 1,753 newly diagnosed cases of syphilis, a highly infectious sexually transmitted infection."Edmonton, in addition to being the epicentre for COVID, is also the epicentre for syphilis," Dr. Ameeta Singh, a U of A clinical professor who's leading the trial, said Monday in an interview with The Canadian Press.Case counts, she said, have continued to rise since the syphilis outbreak was declared in July 2019.The clinical trial aims to screen 1,500 at-risk Albertans with dual HIV and syphilis test kits at homeless shelters, the Edmonton Remand Centre, two emergency departments at Edmonton hospitals and two clinics in First Nations communities in northern Alberta."Our hope with the point-of-care test is that we would be able to provide the test results immediately and to provide treatment in a single patient visit," explained Singh, who's also an infectious diseases specialist at the Royal Alexandra Hospital and the Edmonton Sexually Transmitted Infections Clinic.Screening typically involves taking a blood sample and sending it to a lab. It can take up to two weeks to get results. The trial will allow health-care staff to do a simple finger-prick blood test and get results within five minutes, she said.Singh said a single injection of the antibiotic penicillin cures syphilis within 24 hours of treatment."It not only would prevent syphilis from being passed on to other people but, in the case of pregnant women, prevent it from being passed on to the infant."Women who acquire syphilis during pregnancy almost always pass it on to the baby, which can lead to stillbirth or developmental delays.Singh said syphilis often affects populations that are sometimes hard to reach, particularly Indigenous women who are either homeless or have unstable housing and have addictions or mental-health issues.That means they sometimes don't return for followup tests or treatment, she said.Singh said it's important to test for both syphilis and HIV, because syphilis increases a person's chances of acquiring or passing on HIV if exposed to both at the same time.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press

  • Museum requests ongoing Town support

    The Northern Rockies Museum of Culture and Heritage requested ongoing support from the Town of Hinton that is critical to the future of the Museum.  The Hinton Historical Society is putting forth a budget request of $75,000 to support the Museum’s operating budget, just as it did during the 2020 budget process. “For the facility to truly thrive, we need a town that values not only history, but the community that the museum has created for Hinton,” stated a letter to council from Madison Sharman, operations and programming manager of the museum. The museum also receives $5,500 in grant funding through Young Canada Works, as well as $16,500 in museum revenue. The museum’s proposed budget for the following totals $113,215. “The Alberta museum association got their funding cut by almost half from the government so that was a huge revenue stream that isn’t available anymore. It is there, but we are competing with hundreds of other museums on that,” Sharman said during the standing committee meeting of Nov. 10. Sharman added that the museum has applied and received federal and provincial support money that has been available throughout the pandemic. The museum has also asked community members for support. Coun. JoAnn Race asked how the museum was sitting financially since the pandemic. Sharman explained that the museum is doing okay at the moment, and receives its Town funds halfway through the year.  “Things have been really different because admissions have been down, [as well as] school programming. We have been able to supplement that with our Quarantrain, which was really successful and our subscription boxes are doing quite well now, which is a really great revenue stream for us,” Sharman said. When Alberta went into lock down, the museum created and launched Quarantrain, a six week program providing three days per week of educational programming for kids. Rentals, such as birthday parties, were also a huge revenue stream, which were down since the pandemic began. Sharman noted that many of the activities presented by the museum are linked to important points in Hinton’s strategic plan and the museum is an integral piece in Hinton. Specifically, the museum’s programming fits into two of Hinton’s five pillars within their strategic plan, including culture and recreation, and education and wellness. The museum creates programming to boost community culture through the development of ongoing programs and an active outdoor lifestyle is a consistent theme in their community engagement as well.  The museum stated they also strive to enhance goals from the strategic plan like promoting Hinton as an adventure destination, sustaining and expanding year-round recreation, and exploring opportunities to improve children and youth services. “I really want to highlight that we have brought 500 plus kids from other communities to Hinton because of our programs and those students have then used other facilities in Town, it’s a great way to boost a whole bunch of other organizations,” Sharman said. The museum was possibly the first in Hinton and area to provide online programming, stated Sharman. After the success of quarantrain, the museum transitioned into the Learning Railway, which now has a total of 6,000 views. This focused on educational content with a local historical lens, which was later extended to partner with Hinton Municipal Library for their TD Summer Reading Program. Many upgrades were finished on the landscaping during the summer. Flower beds were finished or upgraded, the mural display was completed and general appeal from the highway increased. The museum’s educational programming has been used by schools and educational groups across Alberta. The Hinton Historical Society entered into a lease agreement with the Town of Hinton for land at a cost of $1 per year. The lease has nine years remaining in its term. The Northern Rockies Museum of Culture & Heritage completed construction and opened to the public in the spring of 2017.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice