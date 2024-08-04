Man lit on fire in Surrey, B.C., identified as local businessman

Surrey RCMP say a victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries after allegedly being set on fire near a SkyTrain station on Friday. (Shane MacKichan - image credit)

The man who was lit on fire in an alleged assault in Surrey, B.C., on Friday continues to be treated for serious injuries, his family says.

Rahat Rao, originally from Pakistan, was identified by family as the victim in the public attack. Rao is the owner of SNS Currency Exchange near Surrey Central station, and has been living in the city for more than 30 years.

His brother-in-law Munir Riasat confirmed his identity to CBC News on Sunday, adding that Rao remains in hospital for serious burns after being attacked Friday.

The exact circumstances of the attack on Rao are still unclear, but Surrey RCMP said they received reports of an attack at about 1:10 p.m. PT, near Rao's currency exchange business.

Rahat Rao was identified by family as the victim in Friday's attack. The Surrey businessman owns SNS Currency Exchange near Surrey Central station. (Shane MacKichan)

Police say the attacker allegedly assaulted the victim by throwing a fire accelerant on the victim's body and lighting him on fire.

The alleged attacker subsequently fled the scene in a stolen Mini Cooper, which was subsequently recovered by police. They continue to search for the attacker as of Sunday morning.

Police describe the suspect as a man aged between 25 and 30 years old with a moustache. He was last seen wearing black pants, a grey hoodie with black sleeves, and a green baseball cap with "Cariboo" written on it.

Surrey RCMP released photographs of the suspect they say set someone on fire on Aug. 2, 2024. (Surrey RCMP)

RCMP say that, currently, police don't know the motive behind the attack.

Police are asking anyone with information about the assault, or the suspect, to contact Surrey RCMP. They are asking anyone who sees the suspect to call 911.

In an email to CBC News, Mounties confirmed one person had been set on fire. (Shane MacKichan)