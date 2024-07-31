Man loses 100 loved ones as India landslides wipe out his entire village

Rescuers dig through the remnants of the landslide looking for survivors and bodies (AFP via Getty Images)

A man from India has lost nearly 100 loved ones from his village in deadly landslides as hundreds of rescue workers continue searching for missing bodies.

Some 300 rescue workers searched through mud and debris on Wednesday as the death toll from multiple landslides in Southern India had risen to 166.

Landslides occurred in Kerala following torrential rains triggering torrents of mud and water that swept through tea estates and villages.

Rescue workers have continued to make their way carefully through slush and rocks, under steady rain, and have returned 77 bodies to families. However, many are still lost.

A UAE expat from Kerala has expressed grief about how over a hundred of his family and friends have either gone missing or have been killed.

“My parents, wife and daughters are safe because they live about half a kilometre away from the site of the landslide but more than 90 of my extended family members have been killed,” Shajahan Kuttiyath, 37, said.

The devastation in Kerala (AP)

Mr Kuttiyath told Khaleej Times: “About 12 of my friends are missing. To be honest, we don’t even know how many members of my family are remaining. People are still going to hospitals to find who are there.”

He added: “Every hour, I am getting photos of people who I thought were safe but turned out to be either missing or were found dead.”

The landslide, which struck on Tuesday, has swept people away to their death while sleeping, following heavy rain in Kerala. It is one India's most attractive tourist destinations.The landslides have been recorded as the worst disaster to hit the state since deadly floods in 2018.