Man loses thousands to investment scam: know the warning signs

Reuters

Russian oil companies have held talks with the government on whether firms that do not produce diesel should be banned from exporting it because of concern the refiners may be losing subsidies, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday. Russia is the world's biggest seaborne exporter of diesel, just ahead of the United States, and diesel represents the greatest share of its oil product exports. It imposed a temporary ban on diesel exports last year and media reports have emerged Russia is considering another ban to try to contain rising domestic prices.