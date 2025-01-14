Man Who Lost Home In Wildfires Absolutely Elated As He Reunites With Missing Dog

A man who thought he lost everything in the California wildfires experienced a fluffy little miracle.

On Sunday, Casey Colvin expressed unbridled joy when he was reunited with his dog, Oreo, who went missing during the Pacific Palisades evacuation. After five days of searching, the pooch was discovered surviving among the rubble of a neighbor’s burned home.

In an emotional video posted on social media by NBC correspondent Liz Kreutz, Colvin can be seen calling to Oreo through the gate of his neighbor’s home. As the little pup trots toward him and ducks under the gate, Colvin immediately scoops the pooch into his arms and screams, “Oh, honey, you’re alive!”

Colvin then runs into the street — with one fist in the air and the other cradling Oreo — to repeatedly yell “Woo!” as he spins in circles in elation. He then returns to the gate and leans on it, seemingly about to cry when he spins around and looks at the camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where’s NBC?” Colvin wailed at the camera. “Where are you, Liz? Thank you! Oh, honey, thank you!”

He then runs toward the camera to give Kreutz a huge hug.

A cadaver dog with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sniffs through the rubble of beachfront properties on Sunday that had been destroyed in the Palisades fire. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Colvin’s gratitude is understandable considering the role Kreutz played in reuniting him with Oreo.

Colvin was at work when Pacific Palisades was ordered to evacuate amid the blaze Tuesday, according to KNBC-TV in Los Angeles. Once he learned of the evacuation orders, Colvin spent five hours in traffic trying to get home to save his rescue dogs. But once he was close to his home, he discovered that he was not allowed to enter his property. A firefighter noticed how distressed Colvin was and offered to go inside his home to try to retrieve his pets. The firefighter was able to rescue one of Colvin’s dogs, named Tika Tika Tika, but Oreo was missing. An hour later, Colvin’s home burned down.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Colvin was trying to rescue his dogs, he met Kreutz, who was reporting on the fire in his neighborhood. Kreutz decided to help Colvin in his search for Oreo and posted about the missing pooch on social media. Thanks to her help, someone was able to track down Oreo and lead Colvin to his little fur baby on Sunday.

Related...