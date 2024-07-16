Man with metal rod shot by deputies in Orlando
Police allege the suspect killed his wife in 2022 before murdering dozens of other women
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston lawyer and prosecutor who was once named one of People magazine’s most eligible bachelors was sentenced Monday to between five and 10 years in state prison for rape.
A 1-year-old child has died after allegedly being shot by his father in Alameda. Four other family members were also killed.
The FBI has revealed what the suspected gunman bought in the days and weeks leading up to the attack. ABC News' Lionel Moise reports.
Warning: this story contains distressing details.A man who orchestrated a sexual assault on the Saskatoon riverbank in 2021, leaving a teen girl close to death, is staying in prison.Justice Natasha Crooks sentenced Mohammad Kouman to 8.5 years in a recent decision. With credit for time spent on remand, the 23-year-old still has four years left to serve.A 17-year-old co-accused, who Kouman recorded sexually assaulting the 15-year-old victim, was sentenced to 30 months. He cannot be named because
BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say the bodies of six people were found Tuesday in a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is a possibility.
The Canary Islands High Court of Justice confirmed the information on Tuesday.
The National Park Service said the two were from Wisconsin and had gotten lost while hiking
Quebec's provincial police conducted an operation in Oka to prevent the illegal dumping of hazardous materials into the Lake of Two Mountains, without warning the Kanehsatà:ke band council.About 10 Sûreté du Québec (SQ) and provincial roadside inspectors stopped and checked trucks going through Oka on Monday morning.The local Kanien'kehá:ka community and residents of nearby Oka have complained for months about truckers illegally dumping waste in Kanehsatà:ke, 50 kilometres west of Montreal, whic
Twelve people have been charged in relation to multiple instances of abduction and torture, Windsor police announced Tuesday — and they say investigators believe there could be more victims out there. Police said they launched an investigation in June after receiving evidence three people had been allegedly held against their will and tortured in two separate incidents. In one incident, police allege a man was held in a Glengarry Avenue apartment building on May 26. "Investigators obtained video
One day after the attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump, metro Detroit voters react to the news as a former FBI agent delves into how the investigation is likely to unfold in the coming days. Detroit voter Lisa Logan says the news of the incident had her family shocked.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday, siding with defense lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.
Brian Darby was carried on the bonnet of a van driven by Martin Breeze and his son Shaun tried to intimidate a group of friends, court hears
ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the long-running racketeering and gang prosecution against rapper Young Thug and others has been removed from the case after two defendants sought his recusal, citing a meeting the judge held with prosecutors and a state witness.
Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped on July 12
"He was my rock and did so much for anyone and everyone he knew," said Cody Jay Pope's partner, Cheryl Holzknecht
Three young men were killed when the car they were in ploughed into a vehicle driven by a ‘devoted’ mother on the A63 near Hull.
Holly Sanchez, 32, told police she was scared Ryan Evans would kill her if he found out she revealed to officers the abuse she suffered by him.
CANO CABRA, Colombia — For decades, one industry has sustained the small, remote Colombian village of Cano Cabra: cocaine. Those who live in this community in the central part of the country rise early nearly every morning to pick coca leaf, scraping brittle branches, sometimes until their hands bleed. Later, they mix the leaves with gasoline and other chemicals to make chalky white bricks of coca paste. But two years ago, the villagers said, something alarming happened: The drug traffickers who