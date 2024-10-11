Man missing for five days from Placerville bar found dead in rural El Dorado County

An El Dorado County man last seen over the weekend at a Placerville bar was found dead Thursday in a rural area, deputies said Thursday.

Deputies found a man in an undisclosed location about 2 p.m., according to a news release. Fiddler was last spotted Saturday at PJ’s Roadhouse, 5641 Motherlode Drive, at closing time.

The man was identified as Tyson Fiddler, deputies said. Deputies did not disclose how he died or the manner of his death.

A request for more information was not immediately returned by Sgt. Kyle Parker, a spokesman for the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

“At this time the circumstances surrounding Mr. Fiddler’s death are under investigation,” deputies said. “Due to the ongoing investigation no further information will be provided at this time.”